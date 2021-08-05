Politics
Boris calls for ‘Big Bang’ investment in UK, promises deregulation
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have pledged to revise the rules governing Britain’s huge asset management industry to make it easier for companies to invest in the UK.
The pair issued a rallying cry to the UK investment industry on Wednesday evening, calling on fund managers to invest more money in UK companies and assets.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor sent an open letter to leading professionals in the investment industry, calling for an “Investment Big Bang” to help revive the country after COVID.
“Currently, global investors, including pension funds from Canada and Australia, are taking advantage of the opportunities offered by UK long-term investments, while UK institutional investors are under-represented in holding UK assets “the couple said in the letter.
“While we are happy that international investors appreciate UK assets and are working hard to attract even more foreign investment, we also want UK savers to take advantage of the fruits of UK ingenuity and business, giving them the possibility of supporting British successes. , and guarantee higher returns and better pensions. “
Read more: Legal & General Expands Investments Beyond Britain As Profits Rise
The UK has one of the largest asset management industries in the world, with over $ 8.5 billion ($ 11.8 billion) of money managed in Britain. Despite this, UK investors are under-represented in the public and private markets nationally. Statistics show that foreign investors own around 55% of the UK stock market, with a similar proportion of unlisted assets.
Johnson and Sunak said this was partly related to the rules governing the allocation of funds and retail money. The pair said they are looking to reform the rules where possible.
“We need a Big Bang investment to unlock the hundreds of billions of pounds held by UK institutional investors and use them to boost UK recovery,” the couple wrote. “It’s time we recognized the quality that other countries see in the UK and back each other by investing more money in the businesses and infrastructure that will drive growth and prosperity in our country.”
The language used echoed the ‘Big Bang’ of the 1980s in the City of London, when a wave of deregulation led to the creation of the modern financial services industry.
Plans to deregulate asset management to stimulate foreign investment have been applauded by the industry.
“Opening up investor access to long-term projects such as infrastructure and new technologies is a positive step that will benefit retirement savings,” said Chris Cummings, Managing Director of the Investment Association.
“It is good news that the government sees this opportunity and is working to make it easier for institutional investors to invest in the long-term growth of the country.
“Certain retail investors should also be allowed to access the same opportunities.”
Anne Richards, managing director of US investment giant Fidelity International, said she could “see the benefits of making long-term, less liquid assets available to both of us. [defined contribution pension] and retail customers. “
Read more: Inflation and “pingdemia” hamper the rebound in British services
“We also believe our clients will appreciate more choice and access to a broader investment universe,” she said in a statement.
The call to action came on the same day Legal & General, one of the UK’s biggest stock market investors, announced exceptional half-year profit of 1.1 billion, higher than forecast. Nigel Wilson, managing director of the life insurer, said: “We are one of the biggest believers in the UK”.
Simon French, chief economist at brokerage firm Panmure Gordon, said the proposals would likely lower the cost of capital for UK firms, but “Would not increase the total return for investors”.
Watch: What is a budget deficit and why is it important?
