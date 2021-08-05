Turkey angry at US proposal

Ankara is outraged by a US plan to resettle thousands of Afghans in third countries, like Turkey, who risk being targeted by the Taliban because of their ties to the United States.

Less than a month before the United States ended its protracted war there, the State Department announced a repatriation program for Afghan refugees on Monday.

The program assists interpreters who have worked with the US military, Afghans involved in US-funded projects, and those who work with non-governmental organizations and the US media.

The program states that people must be resettled in a third country in the state for one year until legal travel documents are prepared to allow them to travel to the United States.

But Turkey, now home to four million mostly Syrian refugees, said it had not been consulted.

“It is unacceptable to find a solution to a problem in our country without the consent of our country,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The US State Department has identified Turkey as one of the countries most likely to be resettled, while also defining Pakistan.

But Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the US plan could lead to a major migrant crisis in the region, adding that it was unable to deal with a new migrant crisis for the benefit of a third country.

While US and NATO troops are expected to withdraw from Afghanistan, Turkey fears a new influx of refugees.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish officials were in high-level talks on the issue with their Afghan counterparts.

AFP