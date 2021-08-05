Forest fire hits power plant in Turkey, causing evacuations | Associated press

MUGLA, Turkey (AP) A coal-fired power plant in southwest Turkey and neighboring residential areas was evacuated on Wednesday evening as flames from a forest fire reached the plant, a mayor and journalists said premises while the sirens of the power plant sounded.

The mayor of Milas Muhammet Tokat, Turkey’s main opposition party, has warned over the past two days of the risk of fire for the Kemerkoy power station in Mugla province. He said Wednesday evening that the plant was being evacuated. Local journalists said the forest fires also prompted the evacuation of the nearby seaside area of ​​Oren.

Turkey’s defense ministry said it was evacuating people by sea as fires approached the factory. State broadcaster TRT said the flames reached the plant. Strong winds made fires unpredictable.

Authorities said security measures had been taken at the Kemerkoy power plant and its hydrogen tanks had been emptied. TRT said the flammable and explosive substances had been removed. The private plant uses lignite to generate electricity, according to its website.

Videos from the area showed hills ablaze bright orange with power towers and lines crisscrossing the foreground. Pro-government news channel A Hbr, broadcasting live from near the evacuated power plant on Wednesday night, said firefighters were working inside the complex’s cooling equipment and spraying the sparks in an attempt to keep the fire away. fire. Canal crew showed a cremated police water cannon.

As the mayor announced the evacuation on Twitter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke live on A Hbr and said the plant was in danger of burning. Three ministers were there to oversee the developments, he said, and planes and helicopters were added throughout the day to fight the fires.

But the mayor said air support rarely came and only focused on the flames closest to the plant rather than the larger fires in the area which were being fueled by the shifting winds. At night, air support was not possible at all and videos showed flames near the factories.

Forest fires have become another partisan issue in Turkey. Erdogan accused members of the opposition party of a terror of lies for criticizing the lack of adequate aerial firefighting capabilities and inadequate preparation for large-scale wildfires. The president said municipalities were also responsible for protecting cities from fires and the responsibility was not solely with the central government, but mayors said they were not even invited to crisis coordination.

Firefighters have been trying to protect the plant for two days. With police water cannons, they fought the flames on Tuesday evening as other rescuers dug ditches around the Kemerkoy factory. Videos from a nearby neighborhood of Milas showed charred and decimated trees.

Scorching heat, low humidity and strong winds have fueled the fires, which have so far killed eight people and countless animals and destroyed forests in the past eight days. Villagers had to evacuate their homes and livestock, while tourists fled in boats and cars. In the seaside province of Mugla, where Bodrum’s tourist hotspot is located, seven fires continued on Wednesday. In Antalya, at least two fires raged and two neighborhoods had to be evacuated.

Authorities said 167 fires were brought under control and 16 continued in five provinces. Thousands of firefighters and civilians were working to put out the flames.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said another firefighting plane and its staff will come from Azerbaijan on Thursday morning and 40 fire trucks will travel to Turkey to help fight the fires. He said four rented firefighters had landed and two from Israel would come on Thursday.

Environmental groups and opposition lawmakers in Turkey have also expressed fears that fire-damaged forests may lose their protective status.

The Turkish parliament passed a law in July that gives the tourism ministry the power to manage all aspects of new tourist centers, approved by the president, including in forests and on treasury land for the public good, removing responsibilities to the ministries of environment and forests. The law stipulates that these locations would be identified according to their tourist potential, taking into account the natural, historical and cultural values ​​of the country.

Turkish officials, including Erdogan, strongly rejected speculation that forests were in danger of construction and said burnt forests were constitutionally protected and would be reforested. While the exact area burned over the past week remains uncertain, officials have promised the affected areas will not be turned for other purposes.

Environmentalists were already protesting against mining permits issued for parts of some forests and trying to stop companies from cutting down trees. They organized sit-ins all over Turkey.

A 2020 report from the Turkish Soil Erosion Control Foundation showed that 58% of Turkey’s forests have been allowed to mine. About 59% of Mugla, where the fires are raging, has been designated for mines, he said.

I will not be able to see the forests that will be replanted. Maybe my kids won’t even see them, said Resit Yavuz, a resident of Marmaris, Mugla province. There are no more trees. There is nowhere where fires break out.

A heat wave in southern Europe, fueled by warm air from North Africa, has caused forest fires in the Mediterranean, especially in Italy and Greece. Temperatures in Marmaris hit a record high of 45.5 C (114 F) on Tuesday.

The heatwave is expected to continue in Turkey and Greece until the end of the week.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.