Pakistan has other options, adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United States says





NSA expresses displeasure as President Biden fails to speak to country’s leaders

Upset by US President Joe Bidens’ reluctance to contact Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf said Islamabad had other options if the US leader continued to ignore leaders of the country.

The President of the United States did not speak to the Prime Minister about such an important country which the United States says is decisive in some cases, in some respects in Afghanistan we have a hard time understanding the signal, is not it ? Mr Yusuf said in an interview with the Financial Times of London, according to the Dawn newspaper here.

We were told every time that … (the phone call) was coming, its technical or other reasons. But frankly, people don’t believe it, he says. If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options, he added, declining to elaborate.

The US State Department, however, assured Islamabad that Washington recognizes Pakistan’s vital role in bringing peace to Afghanistan and wants Islamabad to play that role.

Pakistan has a lot to gain and will continue to play a vital role, and will be well positioned to play a role in supporting the results in Afghanistan, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. Well continue to work and communicate closely with our Pakistani partners on this matter, he added.

Washington’s cold shoulder comes as the Taliban have captured swathes of territory across Afghanistan in a ruthless offensive spurred by the US withdrawal, the report added.

The British newspaper said that although Yusuf did not expand on his options, Pakistan has cultivated close ties with its iron brother China, which has invested billions in infrastructure projects under the its “Belt and Road” initiative. There are still a number of world leaders that President Biden has yet to meet personally. He looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Khan when the time comes, an official in the Biden administration told the newspaper.

