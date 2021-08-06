Chinese godfather of education faces existential test

When he is an old man in a wheelchair, Yu Minhong once said that he wants to roll around in the classroom to say to the students, “I am the founder of this university.

Today, however, the 58-year-old Chinese “Godfather” of education is fighting for the survival of his empire.

New Oriental Education – the New York-listed group that Yu raised from a single classroom in a run-down Beijing apartment building in 1993 to the largest private sector education provider in the world’s most populous country – has been reduced to nothing by the radical reforms carried out by Xi Jinping, president of China.

Beijing has limited tutoring for elementary and high school students to a “not-for-profit” basis, striking at the heart of Yu’s business model.

The crackdown has stunned students, teachers and parents across China, as well as investors around the world. Stock prices have fallen sharply as the tutoring industry’s annual revenue forecast drops from $ 100 billion to less than $ 25 billion.

Investors, as well as Yu’s friends, colleagues and former students, are grappling with two key questions. How did he fall under the spell of the Chinese government? And, can it make a comeback?

“Yu told me a few days ago that he was becoming a poor man when his wealth had greatly diminished. But that it was not serious, he said, he has already experienced life and death situations, ”said a close associate.

Yu’s rise is legendary in China: from rural poverty to the New Oriental’s blockbuster public listing in New York in 2006. His prestige grew further ten years ago after the company withstood a investigation by the US market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a high-profile attack by short seller Muddy Waters over allegations of accounting irregularities.

Her story personified the dream of a generation: that education could provide a way out of poverty. His company sold the means.

As of May of this year, the group had around 70,000 employees as well as 12,000 contract teachers in more than 100 cities. Since its launch, its schools have enrolled nearly 65 million students in total.

In conversations with students and frequent talks and speeches, Yu often spoke of the difficulties he had overcome. He was pained by his parents’ illiteracy and repeatedly failed school and college, never getting the grades or money to allow him to study at a prestigious American university.

“He said he had already been evicted by his owner and had to sleep under a piece of plastic cloth in the open,” said Michael Li, a former student. “Her biggest dream that night was to have an apartment in Beijing.”

His first students admired his determination. A former student said that Yu was late to teach once; after the birth of his daughter, he was 30 minutes late.

But what the students paid for was the content; initially, its courses more or less reflected the language proficiency assessments required by foreign universities. This highly testing-oriented approach has been extended to cover China’s entire educational curriculum across all age groups.

“What really sets her class apart is their use of real test questions, which Yu had his staff memorize during exams. You couldn’t find this anywhere else, ”said another former student.

Yu has become something of an education icon, spawning a number of imitators. His timing was not only good in China, but it also tapped into a deep vein of enthusiasm among international investors for fast-growing Chinese companies.

Prior to the 2006 initial public offering in New York City, bankers subscribing to the sale of shares – Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs – told her the share price would be around $ 8. After an investor tour, they raised it to $ 15.

Despite the windfall, Yu exuded humility and insisted that he and his wife led a “simple life”: “We don’t buy luxury cars, we don’t buy luxury yachts – though. i want to use a yacht, i have a lot of friends. [who] have yachts, ”he said in 2009.

He has also developed philanthropic interests, mainly in education and child protection. “Unlike many Chinese philanthropists, who want to either take full control of their donation or write a check and then stay away from it altogether, Yu has not attached any conditions as long as it has shown real results,” the Beijing associate said.

Sometimes Yu flirted dangerously with criticism of Chinese government policy and society. In 2009, he said that an entire generation was growing up in an environment of “doom”. “Chinese students, they study very hard, they get very high scores, but they are not happy.” In 2018, her public image was shaken after sexist comments about Chinese women were exposed.

He has not neglected to gain the good graces of the Chinese Communist Party, through donations to the Communist Youth League and his membership in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body in Beijing that meets in parallel. with the country’s parliament.

Still, those close to him say he lacks strong ties to the upper echelons of government. “Yu’s political connections could only help him in small areas,” the associate said.

Indeed, his divergence from Xi’s path – or a misreading of the president’s warning in March that the tutoring industry was “a chronic disease” – likely played a role in his downfall, said The critics.

“He focused for many years on for-profit training and did not tie his business to national politics. said a consultant who worked closely with Yu.

Under Yu’s leadership, the consultant said, New Oriental essentially competed with public schools for students and teachers: “This is the part of business that could not be allowed in the Chinese political system.

Yuen Yuen Ang of the University of Michigan, and an expert on the intersection of Chinese business and political elite, however, said the larger problem was unequal access to education, which Xi was trying to combat. . The “real problem here is that rich families have privileged access to education through private tuition,” she said.

Either way, Yu’s personal wealth has been hit very hard by the market backlash. The value of its 12% stake in New Oriental has increased from approximately $ 3 billion to $ 500 million. Its next steps are unclear. This week, the company canceled a scheduled earnings release citing regulatory uncertainties. The company and Yu declined interviews.

“There is no way for him to recover,” said a former student. “It’s a catastrophe.”

Others believe that the Godfather will not be so easily beaten.

“It will recreate the whole concept of the tutoring industry – with more social responsibility and less market-oriented behavior,” a close friend told the Financial Times.

Additional reporting by Sherry Fei Ju in Beijing