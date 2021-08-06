Prime Minister Imran Khan orders finalization of gas restriction policy by September





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to review and finalize the gas restriction policy by the end of September 2021, ARY News reported on Thursday.

He issued the guidelines while chairing a meeting to discuss Tight Gas’s potential resources in the country. The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and relevant senior officials.

Participants were told that Pakistan is expected to have huge reserves of sealed gas, which could help reduce the country’s dependence on expensive imported LNG.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the country and the status of implementation of the 2014 National Action Plan which was formulated to ensuring security throughout the country.

When examining the public order situation in the country, especially in the border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to create an interprovincial border committee to resolve border issues with the help of Pakistan Survey 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen the civil and police administration in the region in order to improve the security situation in the region.

Reviewing the state of implementation of the 2014 national action plan, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the achievements made so far and decided to update the plan in order to make it more effective and respond current needs, in particular by responding to challenges related to espionage, subversion and cybersecurity.

The Prime Minister appreciated the continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civilian armed forces and other law enforcement organizations to address internal and external challenges.

