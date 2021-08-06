Chinese Ambassador to India Attends the Award Ceremony of the 20th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Language Proficiency Competition for Foreign University Students (India)





On July 29, the 20th Chinese Bridge – Chinese Language Proficiency Competition for Foreign University Students (India) was successfully held. On July 29, the 20th “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Language Proficiency Competition for Foreign University Students (India) was successfully held and ended online. Chinese Ambassador to India HE Sun Weidong attended the event and delivered a speech. Ambassador Sun said that the Chinese “Bridge Chinese” competition series is an important platform for young students around the world to learn Chinese and understand China, and has become an important brand event for international cultural exchanges. He said this year marks the 20th anniversary of the competition. The “Chinese Bridge” has built a bridge of culture, friendship and soul that connects China and the world. Language is the best key to understanding a country. Chinese is one of the most beautiful languages ​​in the world. I hope everyone will study and appreciate the beauty of the language and its deep cultural heritage to deepen understanding of China. The theme “One Family in the World” deeply embodies the concept of “a community with a shared future for humanity” proposed by President Xi Jinping and continues the cultural tradition of harmony and peace of the Chinese nation. China and India are both ancient civilizations, and cultural and educational exchanges between the two countries have a long history. The “Chinese Bridge” connects Chinese and Indian youth. I hope that the students will continue to work hard to learn Chinese, and I hope that more young Indians will learn the language and become cultural envoys who promote Sino-Indian friendship and join hands to practice “A family in the world “, and become promoters and builders of the construction of a community of destiny for humanity. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong delivers remarks at the 20th Chinese Bridge “Chinese Language Proficiency Competition” Award Ceremony for Foreign University Students (India) The “Chinese Bridge” competition (India) is organized by the Chinese Embassy in India and co-organized by the Chinese Language Teaching Center established by Lovely Professional University and Yichun University, as well as others. Indian universities. 23 Indian college applicants participated in the online final. Sessions of the competition include a thematic speech, a knowledge quiz and a talent show. Shan Hui from Mumbai University in India won the championship, and students from Visva-Bharati and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University won 2nd and 3rd prizes. The candidates showed their fluency in Chinese and their enthusiasm for Chinese culture. Due to the pandemic situation, the competition and assessment took place online. Education Counselor Mr. Yang Xiuhua and Press Counselor Mr. Wang Xiaojian from Chinese Embassy in India attended the event. Yichun University President Professor Zeng Xiaochun and other representatives of Chinese and Indian universities respectively delivered speeches. More than 200 people, including teachers and students specializing in Chinese language and international Chinese language teaching from selected universities and other Chinese culture enthusiasts, participated online.

