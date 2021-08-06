ICW appreciates KPK’s attitude rejecting ombudsman’s recommendation regarding TWK’s forms of disobedience





Merdeka.com – Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) rejected the Ombudsman’s recommendation regarding allegations of violations or maladministration in the implementation of the National Insight Test (TWK) for KPK employees. Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) considers this attitude to show that the KPK leadership is insubordinate. “ICW is certainly not surprised to see the attitude of the KPK which ignores the corrective actions of the mediator regarding the findings of maladministration regarding the transfer of the status of employee of the KPK,” said ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana in a press release, Friday (6/8). “So for ICW, the total disobedience of the KPK leadership, ranging from overturning the Constitutional Court’s decision, ignoring President Joko Widodo’s instructions, to overturning the mediator’s findings. furthermore the arrogance and shamelessness of the KPK leadership, “Kurnia continued. Kurnia suggested that the Ombudsman immediately follow up by pointing out the attitude of the KPK leadership who rejected the recommendation to President Joko Widodo. “In this regard, ICW suggested that the mediator immediately issue a recommendation and report it immediately to the President. In addition, the president must act immediately by establishing 75 KPK employees as state officials, ”Kurnia said. It has been reported that KPK Vice Chairman Nurul Ghufron said the ombudsperson violated the law because he failed to dismiss the report of an inactive KPK employee regarding allegations of maladministration in the implementation of the TWK. Ghufron said the main case considered by the mediator was under review by the Supreme Court (MA). “The matter examined by the mediator is a formal legitimacy test of the KPK Perkom formation number 1 of 2020 which falls under the absolute jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and is currently under consideration,” Ghufron said in a statement. press conference. at the KPK building, Thursday (5/8/2021). Because the formal legitimacy of the 2020 Perkom Number 1 roster is still under review by the Supreme Court, according to Ghufron, the mediator should have dismissed and not pursued reports submitted by inactive KPK employees. “The Ombudsman violated a legal obligation to dismiss a report or to stop consideration of a report under judicial review,” Ghufron said. Moreover, according to Ghufron, non-active KPK employees who report are not the public receiving KPK utilities as parties with the right to report during the mediator’s review. The Mediator is an institution that oversees the implementation of public services. “The issue of developing regulations on the status of KPK employees, the implementation of TWK and the determination of the results of TWK which are considered by the ombudsman is not a matter of public service,” said Ghufron. . Based on this, Ghufron said his party opposed the Ombudsman’s final report which said there had been violations or maladministration in the implementation of the TWK by KPK employees. “We oppose the follow-up to the corrective actions suggested by the Indonesian mediator,” Ghufron said. Reporter: Fachrur Rozie

Source: Liputan6.com

