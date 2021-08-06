Start-up founders and VCs write to PM Modi on direct overseas listing of Indian companies

Executives from 22 leading startups and venture capitalists jointly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to allow direct overseas listing of Indian companies.

The group, which includes the Whos Who of Indias startup ecosystem, said allowing companies to register overseas would be the biggest and most important reform, adding that it would instantly pave the way for many. Indian companies to be on the world map.

The letter was sent earlier this week, with marked copies to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.



ET reviewed a copy of the letter.

The signatories of the letter are:

Founders of startups



Amrit Acharya, composition

Jaydeep Barman, Rebel Foods

Abhiraj Bhal, Urban company

Anindya Dutta, Stanza Living

Ashneer Grover, Bharat Pe

Amit Jain, Cardekho

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy

Asish Mohapatra, from Business

Gaurav Munjal, Academy

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s

Souvik Sengupta, Market Infra

Kunal Shah, CRED

Investors and Investment Advisors



Ravi Adusumalli, capital of elevation

Rajan Anandan, Sequoia Capital India

Scott Shleifer, Tiger Global

Prashanth Prakash, Accel

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Nexus Venture Partners

Neil Mehta, Greenoaks

Niren Shah, Norwest Venture Capital

Bejul Somaia, Lightspeed India

Navroz D Udwadia, Falcon Edge Capital

Vikram Vaidyanathan, Matrix Partners India

According to the letter, as several companies seek to register in India (Zomato being a recent achievement and a pioneer), startups need access to international capital to level the playing field with foreign tech giants and be globally competitive. He said the total market capitalization of all listed companies in India is around $ 3 trillion, while the comparable number for the United States is $ 50 trillion.

We reached out to PMO for clarification on the direct list of overseas startups. It could bring more capital to India and help strengthen the brand of Indian startups in markets like the United States, ”one of the founders told ET, on condition of anonymity. “Many startups have reversed the structures to create companies in Singapore so that they can register abroad. They will not have to do this if it is allowed.

The letter says international stock quotes will help “raise the profile of Indian startups, helping them compete on the world stage with startups from other countries.”

So far this year, 20 new unicorn startups valued at $ 1 billion or more have emerged from India.

In view of this rapid growth trend, many mature companies are now keen to tap the stock markets to raise additional capital as this will enable them to fuel their domestic and international expansion, create jobs and make India more efficient and competitive, the letter says. . India must allow its startups to access global capital by listing on international stock exchanges if it is to produce multinational tech giants, he added.

The current inability of unlisted companies to tap international markets to raise capital is a barrier to growth and most Indian startups do not have the same playing field as their foreign counterparts. It also leads to a migration of startups out of India, or a turnaround, adds the note.

The letter comes at a time when half a dozen Indian startups have started processes to go public. Zomatos’ blockbuster list last month paved the way for other startups to accelerate their IPO plans.

Valuation of sectors such as SaaS, InsureTech would be more abroad. What might work for a consumer business here might be different for another industry-focused startup, said the founder of one startup.

In September 2020, the government signaled its intention to allow direct overseas listing of Indian companies by amending the Companies Act 2013. In February of this year, Indian companies listed overseas were also exempt from several obligations applicable to listed companies.

We are writing to ask you to move forward with this unfinished reform agenda and speed up the steps necessary to make direct overseas listing a reality, the letter said. We’re looking for more clarity and accelerating that, another founder told ET.

ET reported in June that Urban Company was planning an IPO within the next 24 months after raising $ 225 million at a post-money valuation of $ 2 billion. We plan to go public in the next 18-24 months, work on which has already started. We used to target 2023-2024, but the pandemic has accelerated our ambitions to go public, ET Bhal, who co-founded the startup in 2014 with Varun Khaitan and Raghav Chandra, told ET.

Unacademys Munjal told ET last week that he was considering an IPO as a serious option after Zomatos’ stellar debut. There are still 2 or 3 years left for Unacademy and the company has not yet taken a call to find out where to register.

Concerns about whether an international listing would hold back the development of the domestic capital market are unfounded, the letter said.

As foreign investors become more familiar with investing in Indian companies listed on foreign stock exchanges, they will also be encouraged to invest more in Indian startups.

Even if international listing is allowed, many companies will continue to prefer listing in India due to private brand recognition, ease of investor relations, reduced risk of litigation, lowered quotes and ongoing compliance costs, he said. However, the overseas listing option will provide a new avenue for certain categories of tech companies that could benefit from international listing, the letter said.

Many of the world’s largest tech companies are publicly traded, including in the United States and Singapore. This provides a broad frame of reference for evaluating other tech companies. There is also greater specialization among investors, which allows them to assign a higher valuation to these companies, the letter says.

