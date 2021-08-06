Democratic insider, Trump-backed Republican win Ohio House races





The race was not as emblematic of a liberal-moderate divide between Democrats as it was of a clash between an insider who rose quickly in local party circles and an agitator who prospered by alienating leaders. of party by questioning their attachment to liberal ideals. Both candidates were solidly liberal in their views on a range of issues, including legalizing marijuana and making college more affordable or free in some cases.

Outside political groups from different corners of the Democratic coalition have invested heavily in the race. Left-wing environmental interests supported Ms. Turner and supported the Green New Deal; the political group founded by Senator Bernie Sanders that she once led, Our Revolution; and two progressive groups, the Working Families Party and Justice Democrats.

More institutional actors and politicians like the political committee of the Congressional Black Caucus supported Ms. Brown; several senior members of the caucus; Representative James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, Democratic House Whip; Hillary Clinton; Jewish democrats; Black churches in the Cleveland area; and, unofficially, Marcia Fudge, who left the seat this year to become Mr Bidens Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and consented to her mother appearing in an ad endorsing Ms Brown because she had to remain neutral as as a government official.

Democratic leaders in Washington and groups that often disagree with the progressive left feared that a victory for Ms Turner, who led in double digits in early polls and initially raised more money than Ms Brown, would portend a new round of intra-party hostilities negotiations for the Democrats.

And the establishment retaliated to a degree it had not had in previous battles when candidates with the backing of the party activist on the left, like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York City, eliminated veteran politicians with little hindsight.

This time, as Ms Ocasio-Cortez and other stars on the left campaigned in Ohio for Ms Turner, prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus like Mr Clyburn visited the district and pleaded with people to vote for Ms Brown as someone who was respectful and willing to work with other Democrats, an implicit criticism of Ms Turners’ more confrontational style. Many have openly criticized her, such as Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who called Ms. Turner a know-it-all loner.

Publicity attacking Ms. Turner’s professionalism and character was ubiquitous in the district during the final days of the campaign. An advertisement by the centrist group Third Way compared Ms Turners’ political style and tone to Mr Trumps, and replayed a moment on camera that she had struggled to live with throughout the campaign in which she made an analogy rude with the choice between Mr. Biden, whom she did not support, and Mr. Trump.

