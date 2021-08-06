ICYMI: Biden must act as Beijing targets US economies – Press releases





WASHINGTON – Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) Is the author of this editorial for National Review, calling on President Biden to protect US savings from Chinese companies that evade US stock market regulation. Key snippets include: “President Biden should make it clear that Chinese companies listed on the US stock markets face a choice: abide by our transparency and disclosure rules or not gamble at all. “More than 200 Chinese companies have gone public in US capital markets, but many investors fail to realize that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) refuses to let these companies open their books to US regulators. This refusal threatens the savings of American workers and families. Financial risk looks like an iceberg: Chinese companies like Didi and Luckin Coffee are just the tip. “ . . . “As a result, Chinese companies are more free to commit fraud than their American, Asian and European competitors. Luckin Coffee, for example, had non-existent revenue of $ 310 million in less than a year. When such fraud is discovered, the securities of these companies may fall rapidly – dragging the savings of Americans with them. “Congress has taken decisive bipartisan action to force companies that flout the PCAOB out of US markets, but the CCP is unlikely to graciously accept such responsibility. In fact, President Xi Jinping’s regime is getting more and more belligerent day by day. It is up to President Biden to protect American investors as the CCP fights for world leadership. “It can do this by enforcing and building on the Foreign Corporate Liability Act, which Democrats and Republicans came together to pass last year. The law removes companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they refuse the PCAOB audit for three consecutive years. . . . Fortunately, President Biden has room to change course. It could rehabilitate the PCAOB and protect Americans and their economies by supporting the Accelerating Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which would only give companies two consecutive years – not three – to let the PCAOB audit their cases. “ . . . “We cannot afford to lose our momentum as the CCP becomes more aggressive. President Biden can and must do more to counteract his belligerence by supporting this legislation. It’s time for him to join Democrats and Republicans in Congress to protect American economies by upholding the integrity of our markets.“ Editorial is available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/2021/8/icymi-biden-must-act-as-beijing-targets-u-s-savings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

