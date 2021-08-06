Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says government will renovate attacked temple in Bhong city, culprits will be arrested





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government will renovate the Hindu temple in the city of Bhong which was attacked by a mob on Wednesday. He also said he asked the police to ensure the culprits are arrested.

A day after a Hindu temple was attacked by a mob in the city of Bhong, Pakistan’s Punjab province, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter that the government would renovate the damaged temple.

Further, Imran Khan said in his tweet that he had previously called on the provincial inspector general to ensure that all culprits are arrested and to take action in cases of police negligence. We strongly condemn yesterday’s attack on Ganesh temple, he wrote.

Shortly before Imran Khan published this tweet, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed learned about the case on his motorcycle. The Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Punjab were summoned to the Supreme Court on Friday.

It comes after the Chief Justice met with Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chairman of the Hindu Council of Pakistan and member of the Hindu Parliament in Imran Khan’s government. Dr Ramesh was also invited to attend court on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED WEDNESDAY?

On Wednesday, a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Punjab province and set parts of it on fire and damaged its idols. When the police failed to control the situation, the Pakistan Rangers were called in.

Police said mobs attacked the Hindu temple in Bhong City, Rahim Yar Khan District, some 590 km from Lahore, according to the PTI News Agency, in reaction to the alleged desecration of a muslim seminary.

On Thursday morning, Pakistani Hindus protested the incident in Rahim Yar Khan district and demanded action against those responsible.

The Indian government also condemned the attack on the temple. India’s foreign ministry convened a Pakistani high commission and strongly opposed it.

