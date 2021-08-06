The north will soon establish the Tsar of Varosha, SAIT

An international conference on Varosha is in the works according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused European officials of turning their backs on Turkish Cypriots and further insisted that any action on the ghost town of Cyprus would be in line with the law.

Erdogan gave a TV interview this week where he touched on the fires in Turkey and a host of other issues, including the Cyprus problem.

“We are planning to hold an international meeting maybe this fall at one of our universities,” said Erdogan, with Turkish media suggesting that an academic conference would be organized with a focus on the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus problem, with a particular focus on Varosha, the ghost town of the islands also known as Maras in Turkish.

Varosha had been closed to civilians since the summer of 1974 as it was destined to return under the Greek Cypriot administration as part of a peace deal negotiated between the two sides of the ethnically divided island.

But last year, Turkey and Turkish Cypriot authorities allowed visitors access to previously fenced parts of the region, only to receive sentencing last month from southern Greek Cypriots, the European Union and several UN country for other announcements made recently by Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

“When those from the EU show interest and come south, why don’t you go north? Who scares you? We will show you what will happen in the future ”, said Erdogan

A UN Security Council presidential statement condemned Turkey over Varosha and called for the need to avoid any unilateral action that could spark tensions on the island and undermine prospects for a peaceful settlement.

But Ankara dismissed the criticism and argued that the move was a response to political developments on the issue.

The UN-backed plans have failed to reunite the island time and time again, prompting the Turkish Cypriots earlier this year to introduce a two-state paradigm as the Greek Cypriots rushed to renew their commitment to a bizonal, bicommunity federal model.

There was a meeting in Geneva. Through this meeting, Mr. Ersin stood up straight, held his own, and conveyed our message to those present. What? Two equally sovereign states. No more concessions from here, it’s over. We can’t wait another 50 years, it’s over. Everything that needs to be done must be done now, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president then pointed the finger at European leaders, criticizing some of them for refusing to visit the north while on official mission in Cyprus. Erdogan had previously argued that many European leaders did not really understand the Cyprus problem and accused Brussels of siding with other EU members, Greece and the Republic of Cyprus.

At the same time, an official statement in the north said Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and his executive associates decided on Monday to set up an executive committee in Varosha.

There was no word on who might lead the committee, but the statement suggested that it would be under the auspices of a chief administrator within the executive branch, with a seat on the committee reserved for the municipality which will annex Varosha in. the near future.

Almost 350 claims have been filed by Greek Cypriot landowners who wish to assert their rights through an internationally recognized real estate committee established in the north.

Tatar said the process through the IPC would move forward and be conducted with respect for property rights and the law, where possible outcomes include restitution and compensation.

Last month, the Turkish Cypriots removed 3.5% of a total 5 square kilometer area in Varosha from the Prohibited Military Zone, essentially placing that area under civilian administration.

Ozersay calls Tatar on IPC vacancies

But a Turkish Cypriot critic from Tatar says the IPC lacks leadership and is unable to rise to the challenge.

Kudret Ozersay, a former chief negotiator in the north, wrote on Facebook this week that the committee cannot even hold a meeting, cannot make any decisions, adding that two positions whose chair has been left vacant.

Kudret had said earlier this summer that the IPC had not met for two months and that members are missing.

A czar from Varosha in the north, seen by Knews as a municipality official on the executive committee, could potentially solve problems and bypass bureaucracy as IPC decisions become known.

But another big uncertainty arose not from the committee but from the Greek Cypriot landlords, who still remain divided over the dilemma of returning to live in Varosha in a Turkish Cypriot municipality or staying in the south and awaiting further political developments.

The government of the Republic of Cyprus has publicly called on the Varoshiotes in the south not to follow through on their demands to the IPC and not to move to the north, arguing that the reopening of Varosha by the Turkish Cypriots was an action unilateral incompatible with UN resolutions. .