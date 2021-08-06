Jokowi inaugurates the Pertamina Tanjung Duren modular hospital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated a Modular Hospital (RS) owned by PT Pertamina (Persero) specifically for Covid-19 patients in Tanjung Duren, West Jakarta this Friday morning (08/06/2021 ). During this inauguration, President Jokowi was accompanied by SOE Minister Erick Thohir and PT Pertamina (Persero) CEO Nicke Widyawati. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to the Minister of BUMN and Pertamina who had prepared this Modular Hospital of Pertamina. According to him, this hospital has a capacity of 305 beds, equipped with an intensive care unit. “I am very grateful to the SOE minister in Pertamina who prepared the Pertamina modular hospital with a capacity of 305 beds,” he said during a visit on Friday (08/06/2021). In addition, Jokowi said that in this hospital there is also a special intensive care unit for children, infants and mothers. We hope that this hospital will be useful to the population and to society. “It would be better if there was a special intensive care unit for children and infants, and mothers so that they can provide health services to mothers and children. I appreciate that I hope that will benefit the population and society, “he hoped. The president also expressed his gratitude that the Covid-19 pandemic in Java and Bali has started to decline. “This morning, together with the Minister of BUMN and the CEO of Pertamina, I saw the Pertamina Modular Hospital in Tanjung Duren, Jakarta. We should be thankful that this morning the numbers show that the pandemic in Java and Bali is starting. to slow down, “he explained. Jokowi said specifically in Jakarta that his party is still reviewing bed occupancy rate (BOR) figures every day. The BOR trend, he said, had been trending downward. “This morning, maybe 6-8 weeks ago in Wisma Atlet, the BOR was around 90% and this morning I received information that the figure was already 25%,” he said. -he explains. However, according to him, we must remain vigilant and careful, to always be aware of the Covid-19 pandemic. “But we also have to be careful and be prepared to be on our guard,” he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)



