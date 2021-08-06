EDITORIAL: Level with the audience on the Chinese threat





Last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping () delivered the latest in a long series of hawkish speeches to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The speech is another disturbing indication that Xi appears to be determined to go military adventurous in the near future. On the path to the complete construction of a modern socialist country and the achievement of the second centenary goal, national defense and the army must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong army must be accelerated. We must persist in strengthening comprehensive planning for war and prepare for military struggle, the South China Morning Post quoted Xi as saying. Xi called on the whole party and the entire country to work to achieve the long-term goals of the Chinese military, saying military needs should be taken into account when drawing up plans for societal and economic development. . This indicates that Xi intends to put the Chinese economy on a military base; a frightening prospect. After nearly three decades of double-digit defense budget increases, China has embarked on an unprecedented peacetime military build-up, while barely skipping a beat and maintaining a thriving civilian economy. Imagine what China could accomplish if it were to funnel a much larger proportion of its formidable industrial base into military production, as Nazi Germany did in the 1930s. Xi has repeatedly warned of the danger of a disease of peace. Other than shooting unarmed civilians in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, the PLA has not seen any serious military action since the calamitous invasion of Vietnam by China in 1979. It seems gnaw on Xi. Xi’s words hint at two possible scenarios: a border war with India or, the jewel in the crown, a campaign to annex Taiwan. Xi could favor the former, at least initially, as a high-altitude Himalayan border war with India would be manageable due to the highly isolated location of the disputed territory, while still providing the PLA with much needed combat experience. before a possible attempt to annex Taiwan. This may have been the motivation behind the PLA ambush against Indian border troops last year. Fortunately, India has shown great restraint. In an interview in Chinese with Voice of America, published on Tuesday, former Taiwanese chief of staff, Admiral Lee Hsi-ming (), warned that the PLA did not have the capacity to launch a amphibious invasion of Taiwan, but said the final pieces of the puzzle could be in place by 2027. It is only six years from now. Given the looming threat of invasion, it is questionable whether there is a sufficient sense of urgency within the government, the military and society at large. Wouldn’t it be prudent, for example, to start building a serious voluntary civil defense force, trained in sabotage and diversion techniques, which could act as a strong deterrent and be triggered in the event of an invasion? President Tsai Ing-wen () might understandably be reluctant to significantly increase defense spending, given the conventional political wisdom that there are no votes for defense. Tsai might also be wary of unduly panicking the audience. Nonetheless, Taiwan, unique among all other democratic societies in the world, with the possible exception of Israel, faces an existential threat within a stone’s throw of its borders. Despite this, life in Taiwan largely continues as usual. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has demonstrated that they are more than capable of meeting the challenge during a national crisis. If the government came up with a bold plan to strengthen the nation’s defenses, the public would likely respond with the same maturity and determination.

