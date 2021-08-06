EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Carrie Johnson calls on Olympic hosts to end ivory trade

As Boris Johnson tries to cash in on Team GB’s Olympic glory, his wife Carrie risks a diplomatic incident with Games hosts Japan.

I’ve heard that animal rights activist Carrie has supported an initiative by former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton that demands that Japan end ivory imports while hosting the Olympics.

Bill Clinton’s wife pleaded with the Japanese government to ban trade “while the world watches the Tokyo Olympics”. Most of the ivory comes from elephants, which are cruelly poached to support popular trade.

Friends of Carrie tell me she reached out to the former secretary of state, congratulating her and endorsing the campaign.

“She admires Hillary Clinton very much,” one told me, adding: “She is happy that other countries can follow the UK’s lead and ban the ivory trade.”

As Boris Johnson tries to cash in on Team GB’s Olympic glory, his wife Carrie risks diplomatic mishap with Games hosts Japan

Most of the ivory comes from elephants, which are cruelly poached to support the popular ivory [Stock image]

Carrie, 33, who works for the Damian Aspinall conservation charity, also gave a small public display of support by “liking” a tweet promoting the campaign.

Formerly the Conservative Party’s communications officer, Carrie has been credited with lobbying the government to pass the Ivory Law, which will ban the import and trade of ivory in that country.

Carrie has previously targeted Japan, urging her government to end the “cruel” and “barbaric” slaughter of whales and dolphins.

And last month, she was criticized by the Kenyan government because the charity she works for announced plans to move 13 elephants to the East African country with great fanfare.

Officials claimed Aspinall never asked for permission to send them. However, the parties later reconciled and said it was all just a misunderstanding.

A Downing Street spokesperson denies Ms Johnson had any contact with Hillary Clinton but confirms that she “liked” the tweet.

I’ve heard that animal rights activist Carrie has supported an initiative by former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton that demands that Japan end ivory imports while hosting the Olympics. Pictured: The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Bragg enraged at developer threatening his love nest

Having finally married her young lover, Melvyn Bragg had hoped to live out her days in marital bliss in the north London home he bought 42 years ago.

But her romance was shattered by her neighbor in Hampstead who announced plans to demolish two garages and build a four-story, six-bedroom house that would eclipse Bragg’s multi-million pound property.

“I think this development would dominate my home, completely changing its character and ambiance forever,” says the famous broadcaster.

‘When I bought [my home], two of my priorities were light and privacy. The drawings on the website show that both of these aspects would be seriously affected and these are not my only objections. ‘

The host of Radio 4’s In Our Time, who lives with his wife Gabriel, adds: “I consulted a heritage expert. His initial reaction was that the proposed development is “outrageous”.

A spokesperson for his neighbor, real estate investor Alon Melek, told me: “We know the views of the immediate neighbors and are looking for ways to make sure we can mitigate the impact on existing homes.”

Detecting a Note of Doubt in Chan’s Sherlock Role

Gemma Chan (pictured) best known for her roles in Humans and Crazy Rich Asians, played a stereotypical damsel in distress in an episode set in Chinatown, which critics criticized for being racially deaf.

BenedictCumberbatch has made a name for herself in Sherlock, but Gemma Chan seems to regret accepting a role in the hit BBC drama.

Chan, 38, best known for her roles in Humans and Crazy Rich Asians, played a stereotypical damsel in distress in an episode set in Chinatown, which critics criticized for being racially deaf.

“Would I necessarily make the same choices now?” Chan said. ‘Maybe not. I would speak more if I felt that a role leaned towards an orientalist trope of some sort.

“I am much more aware. And I’m more in a position where I could say something.

It’s the trendy private club where Prince Harry wooed Meghan Markle, but Soho Farmhouse was the scene of a fierce brawl that ended in court this week.

Charlie Wooldridge, a former polo player pal of the Royal Family, has admitted to leaving another party animal with a broken jaw. However, he was cleared at Oxford Crown Court of causing GBH.

The judge gave a stern warning to Wooldridge, 32, who has already been convicted of drunk driving.

“Drink and you don’t go together, as you know,” said recorder John Hardy QC. ‘Stay out of trouble. You have two young sons. They don’t want to visit you in [HMP] Bullingdon. ‘

Jenners can take out pizza – in a box of 1,300!

Louis Vuitton, whose designer handbags are worn by American figures like Kylie (left) and Kendall Jenner, is hoping its loyal fashionistas want a slice of its new accessory [File photo]

Shell out 1310 on a pizza box may seem like a lot of dough, especially if there is no pizza inside.

But Louis Vuitton, whose designer handbags are worn by American figures like Kylie and Kendall Jenner, is hoping their loyal fashionistas want a piece of the action.

The label designed what it calls a “pizza box” and suggests that it is “for carrying vinyl records, music records or accessories”.

The 14 inch square box features Louis Vuitton’s signature cowhide canvas with a text reading, “LV SOUND DESIGN AND RECORD CLUB” on the lid.

To complete the on-the-go front, their new reusable coffee mug sells for a tasty 550. I’m not sure if I drink at that.

Louis Vuitton has designed what he calls a “pizza box” and suggests that it is “for carrying vinyl records, music records or accessories”

To complete the on-the-go front, their new reusable coffee mug sells for a tasty 550. I’m not sure I’ll drink at that.

Waspish theater critic Tim Walker has optimistically invited National Treasure Stephen Fry to the launch party for Star Turns, his upcoming book about dating the rich and famous.

Walker included a chapter on Fry, who was upset about something he had written about her.

He even quotes the multitalented comedian and author on the back cover of the book, saying, “Tim Walker is a creep from the inner ring of Satan’s rectum.”

I’m looking forward to the party, Tim, but I don’t expect to see Fry there.

Olivia goes all herbal

Willsociety model Olivia Inge be paying now that her sister, Alexia, has sold her online cosmetics business, Cult Beauty, to The Hut Group for a staggering $ 275 million?

Olivia declines to say if she has any stock, but says she plans to capitalize on Alexia’s success by contributing to the ecological section of Cult Beauty.

Olivia, 40, tells me, “Herbs are going to be my next thing. Now that we’ve sold Cult Beauty and there is actually some money in the bank, I can afford to do something like this now.