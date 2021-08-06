Narendra Modi: Opposition blocks parliament and scores personal goals: Prime Minister Modi on monsoon deadlock | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday referred to the historic effort of the Indian hockey team in possession of bronze at the Tokyo Olympics to criticize the opposition for the continued disruption of Parliament, saying these parties were targeting “personal goals” for political gain and that the country cannot become hostage to such “selfish” politics.

Listing three important developments associated with August 5 – the Indian hockey team’s 5-4 victory over Germany in Broze’s medal game, the repeal of Section 370 two years ago and the ceremony Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya a year ago – the prime minister said when India progresses rapidly on all fronts, the opposition seems busy trying to stop the march.

“Those who only worry about their position cannot stop India now. The new India is after ‘padak’ (medals) and not ‘pad’ (poles). Hard work and not family will be the way. to move forward in New India, ”Modi said. He also accused the opposition parties of trying to stop the development of the country.

In a virtual address after interacting with Pradhan beneficiaries Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in UP, hours after the Indian hockey team ended a four-decade drought, Modi listed the changes and achievements of India.

“On the one hand, our country, our young people are taking new steps for India, they are scoring goals for victory, while there are people in the country who are committed to the self-goal for the “Political egoism. They are not concerned with what the country wants, what the country achieves, how the country is evolving,” he said.

Referring to the continued stalemate in parliament, the prime minister said opposition parties were trying to derail the country’s development agenda and weaken the Indians’ aggressive fight against the pandemic.

Signifying the importance of August 5, he said: “It was August 5 2 years ago that the country further strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by repealing Article 370, making all the rights and facilities available to every citizen of Jammu. & Cashmere. A wait of hundreds of years for millions of Indians ended on this day last year when the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began .. and the youth of the country have today restored the golden glory of the country. Indian hockey after a gap of more than four decades. ”

Modi also spoke of 50 crore vaccinations against Covid and a record GST collection of Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July, signaling new momentum in the economy. He also cited the high monthly agricultural exports, the sea trials of the first “Made in India” aircraft carrier Vikrant, the completion of the world’s highest drivable road in Ladakh and the launch of the e-Rupi.

The Prime Minister said that over the past decades UP has always been seen through the prism of politics. He was not even allowed to discuss how the state can play a better role in the development of the country. He said the “twin-engine” government has changed the way people see UP’s potential.

