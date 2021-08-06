Hindu temple attacked in Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will “restore the mandir” after strong condemnation from India | World news





New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (August 5th) condemned the ransacking of a Hindu temple in Punjab province and said his government would restore the mandir.

Speaking to Twitter, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “Strongly condemn the attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already called on IG Punjab to ensure the arrest of all culprits and take action against police negligence. The government will also reinstate the Mandir. “

Referring to incidents of violence, discrimination and persecution against minority communities, including attacks on places of worship, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: Sindh in January 2020, Gurudwara Sri Janam Sthan in January 2020, a Hindu temple at Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020. “

A mob attacked a Hindu temple in a remote town in Pakistan’s Punjab province, damaging idols and setting parts of it on fire. The attack prompted Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to express his “grave concern” over the incident and to settle the case in court for a hearing on Friday. Police said mobs attacked the Hindu temple in Bhong town, Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 km from Lahore on Wednesday, in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by a Hindu miner.

Last week, the eight-year-old Hindu boy is said to have urinated in a seminary library that has caused tension in Bhong, where Muslims and Hindus have lived peacefully for decades. A police officer said the boy was arrested last week and jailed under blasphemy laws, but was later released on bail because he was a minor.

“The attackers carried sticks, stones and bricks. They smashed the deities while brandishing religious slogans,” district police officer Asad Sarfraz said. He said part of the temple was also set on fire.

