Jokowi says pandemic in Java-Bali is starting to wane, mainly in Jakarta





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo says the affair Covid-19 in Java and Bali have started to show a decline after peaking last month. In fact, the nation’s capital, which initially recorded a large number of cases of the corona virus, has now started to sag. “We should be grateful that this morning the figures show that the pandemic in Java and Bali has started to decline slightly, and mainly in Jakarta,” he said. Jokowi at the grand opening of the Tanjung Duren Pertamina Modular Hospital in West Jakarta on Friday (6/8/2021). Also Read: Jokowi Claims PPKM Level 4 To Reduce Covid-19 Cases, What Are The Facts? The escalation of the pandemic, Jokowi said, has been marked by a decrease in the number of bed occupations or bed occupancy rate (BOR) in various Covid-19 referral hospitals. At the Covid-19 Wisma Atlet Jakarta emergency hospital, for example, on Friday (6/8/2021) morning, it was at 25%. In fact, at 6-8 weeks the figure reaches 90 percent. “I still see the BOR numbers, I see them every day, every night,” Jokowi said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Nonetheless, Jokowi reminded all parties to remain cautious. The discipline of health protocols starting with wearing a mask, washing hands, until maintaining the distance must continue to be applied. “Kia needs to stay alert, be careful, continue to prepare,” he said. Also read: Jokowi Review Pertamina Modular Hospital, 305-bed capacity As we know, the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia has continued to deteriorate since mid-June 2021. Every day, cases of the corona virus exceed 2,000 cases. Based on data compiled by the government on Thursday (5/8/2021) at 12:00 p.m. WIB, there were 35,764 new cases of Covid-19 in one day. This addition brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia currently to 3,568,331, as of the first case announced by President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020. The number of patients who have died after being exposed to Covid-19 has also continued to grow. During the period of August 4 to 5, 2021, 1,739 Covid-19 patients died. Thus, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 102,375 people at the start of the pandemic. Also read: In the past 21 days, the daily addition of deceased Covid-19 patients still exceeds 1,000

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/08/06/10195941/jokowi-klaim-pandemi-di-jawa-bali-mulai-turun-utamanya-di-jakarta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos