Turkey can’t bank on Pakistan for Afghanistan interests, expert says
Ankara [Turkey], Aug 5 (ANI): Turkey likely to exploit Pakistan because it has the most influence over the Taliban after the terror group fiercely responded to Ankara’s decision to keep Kabul International Airport .
Erik Khzmalyan, writing in Asia Times, said Turkey’s decision to secure Kabul airport is aimed at repairing Ankara’s deteriorated relationship with Washington by providing a security umbrella for the remaining U.S. personnel.
The Taliban had previously called Turkey’s military presence at Kabul airport “reprehensible” and warned of dire “consequences” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced last month that his country’s troops would continue to fight. secure the airport in Afghanistan.
After the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, brutal Taliban offensives brought the country to the brink of civil war. Fighting in major Afghan cities including Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat continues, with the group controlling much of the rural area, including strategically important areas near Pakistan and Iran.
A clash between the Taliban and Turkish forces will be inevitable if Erdogan maintains his troops in Kabul and treats a potential Taliban regime as an occupying force.
To avoid a major escalation and put pressure on the Taliban to tolerate the Turkish presence, Ankara will likely exploit Pakistan, which has the most influence over the terrorist organization, Khzmalyan said.
Pakistan maintains close ties with Turkey, and its Interagency Intelligence Services (ISI) are reportedly courting the Taliban and other terrorist groups.
While it is plausible that Islamabad is ready to support Ankara with intelligence and personnel transport, it is unlikely to throw its full weight behind Erdogan, Khzmalyan said.
For Pakistan, it is essential to maintain a delicate balance vis-à-vis the Taliban. Certainly, a political victory for the Taliban would mean that overwhelmingly pro-Pakistani Pashtuns once again control Kabul.
However, the Pakistani authorities cannot ignore the dangers that such a victory could engender.
For example, emboldened Afghan Taliban could galvanize their radical affiliates in Pakistan and push for greater influence in the country, causing a headache for the Pakistani military, Asia Times reported.
As Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center attests, the Taliban enjoy great popularity in Pakistan and are seen as a viable alternative to the current government in Kabul.
Alternatively, by opposing the Taliban and openly siding with Turkey, Pakistan would lose its much-valued position as an intermediary between the militant organization and the West.
Moreover, to have a say in the future of post-American Afghanistan, Islamabad cannot afford to alienate the Taliban terrorists who are currently on the offensive.
No less important are the widespread impressions within the Pakistani establishment regarding the US involvement in Afghanistan, Khzmalyan says.
Traditionally, Islamabad has been quite suspicious of Washington’s intentions and has often refused to share information useful to aid coalition forces.
The deep-rooted fear in Islamabad is that Washington could take advantage of the shared intelligence and use it against Pakistan in future negotiations. This fear has been exacerbated by the improvement in Washington’s relations with India, Asia Times reported.
For example, the United States played a central role in providing intelligence to New Delhi after the devastating Mumbai attacks in 2008. The terrorist plot originated in Pakistan and was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, another terrorist group. linked to Pakistani intelligence services.
In addition, the covert operation by US special forces which eliminated Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad was another embarrassing episode for Pakistani intelligence services.
The Taliban are determined to push back all foreign forces and will not negotiate until they have fully controlled Afghanistan. Pakistan knows that the Taliban are a tough guy and for all of the aforementioned reasons will refrain from investing much in the US-Turkey project.
If Erdogan backs down, he will give the terrorists a tactical victory. If Ankara and Washington fail to come to an agreement, it will create a new layer of tension between NATO allies, Khzmalyan said. (ANI)
