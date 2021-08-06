Trump, Macron and the conspiracy theorists – POLITICO





Welcome to Declassified, a weekly column on the lighter side of politics.

* This column is taking a break next week to spend some time in David Cameron’s hangar.

We all love a conspiracy theory, and I should know that because I’m fully vaccinated so I have one of Bill Gates’ mind control chips in my arm, and I’m a long-time member of the press kit and therefore check my e-mails. salaries paid by Gates / George Soros / Hillary Clinton / Kang the Conqueror.

So it was, uh, great to see the brief comeback this week from former chief conspiracy theorist Donald Trump. He issued a statement complaining that the U.S. women’s soccer team (or soccer, if you will) would have won Olympic gold rather than bronze had it not been “led by a radical group of manic leftists “(unnecessary capital letters from the author’s own, even if that has the side effect of making Leftist Maniacs sound like a punk band).

Trump, who would only stand a chance of Olympic success if “eating a cheeseburger” was added to the list of events, went on to say that Megan Rapinoe (or “the woman with the purple hair” as he called her) “Was playing terribly” and that they “should replace the wokesters with Patriots”. Glad to see he is busy.

Also, if someone sets up a sports team and wants to give themselves the nickname “Wokesters”, this section will be happy to sponsor you.

Former Trump pal Emmanuel Macron was the subject of a conspiracy theory this week after trying to increase vaccination rates among young people. Macron ditched the suit and tie and took to TikTok to say “how are you, comrades?” (maybe “a boom djeuns?”).

But it was his T-shirt that featured a geometric owl logo that was the main focus of attention. Some have suggested that this was the logo of the Bohemian Club, an all-male group of businessmen and politicians whose logo is also an owl (although it is not the same as the one on the T -shirt of Macron). Others have pointed out that one of the two French words for owl, owl (the other is owl), is a sign of bad luck or worse for the Romans, the owl was the messenger of death.

Turning to conspiracy theories of the future, the US State Department is investigating the disappearance of a nearly $ 6,000 bottle of whiskey donated to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the Japanese government.

“The Department … is conducting an ongoing investigation,” according to the Federal Register, which lists gifts received by members of the Trump administration from world leaders, including several Europeans.

The list includes a pair of binoculars donated by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz; a pistol of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babi (registered in the register as Andrew); an Ottoman Empire rifle from then Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov; and a first edition of Winston Churchill’s book “The Second World War” by the Queen of England.

Binoculars, weapons, and a book all seem pretty dangerous items to give to the “stable genie.”

LEGEND CONTEST

The Titanic remake looks bad.

Can you do better? E-mail [email protected] or on Twitter @pdallisonesque

Last week we gave you this photo:

Thanks for all the input. Here is the best of our mailbag (there are no prizes except for the gift of laughter, which I think we can all agree is far more valuable than money or alcohol) .

“I really appreciate that you didn’t give me a yellow jacket, Albrecht Rothacher.

Paul Dallison is the editor of POLITICO Slots News.

