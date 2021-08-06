Biden Provides Safe Haven for Hong Kong Residents Fearing China Crackdown | Washington Examiner





Hong Kong residents facing deportation from the United States will be allowed to stay for 18 months under a new measure unveiled by US officials in response to China’s decision. repression on the city. “The PRC has fundamentally changed the foundation of Hong Kong institutions and taken away freedoms from Hong Kong people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. “Today, President Biden ordered the delayed forced departure of Hong Kong residents from the United States for 18 months, joining our partners and allies in providing safe haven if residents fear returning to Hong Kong.” Chinese Communist officials overhauled the electoral system of the former British colony and restricted speech rights on the territory in violation of the agreement signed when the United Kingdom ceded sovereignty over Hong Kong to Beijing. This repression exacerbated The anger of the United States and Europe at the regime in mainland China prompted U.S. officials to declare Hong Kong no longer eligible for special economic treatment under U.S. law. “There are compelling foreign policy reasons to postpone the forced departure of Hong Kong residents currently in the United States,” President Joe Biden said in a statement unveiling the order. “The United States is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values ​​with our foreign policy goals, centered on the defense of democracy and the promotion of human rights around the world. CHINA THREATS OF “DEATH” FOR HONG KONG DISSIDENTS AS US SANCTIONS OFFICIALS Beijing’s assertion of power in Hong Kong is emblematic of Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping’s intolerance of dissent in areas under Chinese control, an attitude that even extends to sanction foreign business enterprises, such as the NBA, for individuals statements of support for Hong-Kong. Biden’s announcement on Thursday coincided with the announcement by Hong Kong police that a man had been arrested after booing during the Chinese national anthem while watching the Olympics. “The 40-year-old allegedly waved colonial-era Hong Kong flags and booed, while urging others to join him in insulting the national anthem,” he added. Associated press reported. “The boos started at the medal ceremony, when the national anthem started playing. Police said there may be more arrests and an active investigation is underway.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Chinese Communist officials agreed to grant Hong Kong a “high degree of autonomy” for 50 years after the region was surrendered in 1997. “The PRC has fundamentally changed the foundation of Hong Kong institutions and taken away freedoms from Hong Kong people,” Blinken said Thursday. “In the face of attempts by the authorities in the PRC and Hong Kong to stifle democratic aspirations, we will take action. “ Original location: Biden provides safe haven for Hong Kong residents fearing China crackdown

