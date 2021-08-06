Prime Minister Modi Urges Indian Diaspora To Sing And Download Videos Of National Anthem For Making “Rashtra Gaan” Record | Indiafleurit

In this regard, a web portal https://rashtragaan.in was created by the Ministry of Culture of India, where anyone can upload their own videos singing the national anthem, which will be broadcast live on August 15.

The following steps must be followed to sing and download the national anthem video:

II. Click on “Continue” or on the right click at the bottom right (in case of mobile devices)

III. Enter your name in the box under the heading “Please enter your name here” and select the appropriate option under “Your age group”. Enter the name of the country from which the video is recorded / downloaded. Then click on “Let’s Sing” or on the right click at the bottom right (in case of mobile devices)

IV. Align your face on the screen (at this point the portal may ask for permission to record audio and video from the device in use).

V. Once the face is aligned, press “Save” – ​​The national anthem music will start playing after a countdown from 3 and the national anthem text (in Hindi) will be visible to those who are recording a video.

VI. Once the video is recorded, there will be an option to listen to the recording before downloading or restarting (this will initiate the process on the ab-initio portal). If the person is happy with the playback of the recording, press “Download” to allow the portal to record the video.

VII. The video can be downloaded preferably before August 6, 2021.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada asked all members of the Indian diaspora living in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Island – Edward and Newfoundland sing the national anthem as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

All participants who upload the national anthem to the portal will automatically receive a certificate.