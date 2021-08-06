Firli Cs Arogan Tuding Ombudsman Malaadministrasi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Corruption monitoring in Indonesia (ICW) assessed the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) showed arrogance and impudence in accusing the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia of maladministration. ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said she refused to take corrective action Mediator RI complements the opposition led by anti-corruption agencies. “For ICW, the disobedience of the KPK leadership is total. Starting with the annulment of the decision of the Constitutional Court, ignoring the directives of President Joko Widodo, until the annulment of the conclusions of the mediator”, declared Kurnia in a written message, Friday 6/8). “This once again shows the arrogance and shamelessness of the KPK leadership,” he continued. Based on the KPK’s objection, Kurnia advised the Indonesian mediator to immediately issue a recommendation and report it immediately to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “In addition, the president must act immediately by instituting 75 employees of the KPK to become the civil state apparatus (ASN),” he said. Previously, the KPK was opposed to following up on the conclusions of the Indonesian mediator relating to the poor administration of the implementation of the transfer of the status of employees from the KPK to ASN. The anti-corruption agency refused to take corrective measures from the Indonesian mediator, one of whose points was to request that 75 employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) be transferred to ASN status. In fact, the vice-president of the KPK, Nurul Ghufron, accused the Indonesian mediator of an inadequate administration linked to the processing of reports concerning the transition from the status of KPK employees to ASN. He said maladministration occurred when he provided clarification. Based on article 15, paragraph 2, of Rotary Ombudsperson’s Rules of Procedure No. 48 of 2020, Ghufron said that the requests for clarification were made by the assistant in charge of the inspection function. However, in fact, he said the process was led by a member of the Indonesian mediator, Robert Na Endi Jaweng. “So if it is consistent, this review will also be done in a mala-administrative manner,” Ghufron said at an online press conference Thursday (5/8). Nurul Ghufron also stressed that his party is not subject to the influence of any power in the exercise of its functions and powers, even though it is part of the executive power group. “We are not subject to any institution in the Republic of Indonesia, so the mechanism provides recommendations to superiors. KPK superiors are the ceiling, the lights,” Ghufron said. (Ryn / BMW)



