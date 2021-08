Trump ‘no fan of Charlie Baker’ tells MassGOP he could back Geoff Diehl for governor

MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons spoke to Donald Trump, where the former president told him he was “not a fan” of Gov. Charlie Baker and would be inclined to support Geoff Diehl if the two met in a Republican primary next year.

“I think President Trump would be going to Massachusetts to help someone running for governor who represents the things we’re talking about and Geoff Diehl’s name has come up. The president talked about it, ”Lyons said during a segment of the Howie Carr radio show Thursday shortly after meeting Trump at West Chester Golf Course in New York.

Diehl, who co-chaired Trump’s Massachusetts campaign in 2016, was the first Republican lawmaker to publicly support the former president and remains an ally.

“I was proud of the accomplishments he accomplished during his tenure. Having her support in my campaign for governor shows that the former president cares about the future of Massachusetts and sees me as a key part of that future, ”Diehl said in a statement to the Herald.

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to the Herald on Thursday.

As president of MassGOP, Lyon does not have the right to support candidates for the Republican primary. But Lyons said “there is no doubt in my mind” that Trump would support Diehl, saying the former president “likes what he stands for.”

Diehl has spoken out strongly against postal voting, calling on Baker to conduct a forensic audit of last year’s election and he also supported a voting initiative that would require voter identification in the polls of the Massachusetts – two major problems for Trump.

Trump-aligned candidates for state office did not fare as well in the recent election in decidedly blue Massachusetts, according to election results.

Baker, a Republican who remains one of the country’s most popular governors, has yet to announce his re-election plans. Some believe he is dragging his feet to reduce his lame governorship. His fundraisers are only a fraction of what he raised in the run-up to his re-election in 2018. In July 2017, he raised more than three times the $ 57,907 he raised last month.

Diehl presented himself as the conservative counterweight in the field of Democratic candidates. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, former State Senator Ben Downing and Harvard professor and policy advisor Danielle Allen, all Democrats, have announced their candidacy for 2022. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is also believed to be is considering a leak.

Lyons said Trump “got wind” of the state’s Republican Party antics over Lyon’s refusal to call for the resignation of a Catholic committee member who made homophobic statements about a Republican candidate homosexual in Congress, leading many party members to ask Lyon itself to resign.

“The president made it clear to me that he was going to help the party here in Massachusetts. … We want to create a party in Massachusetts that really represents something, ”Lyons said of the Republican State Committee, which currently only represents 10% of registered voters. “(Trump) was 100% supportive.”

