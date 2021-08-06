Foreign Languages ​​Press tells stories between China and its foreign friends





BEIJING, August 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Over the past century, friends from all over the world who have developed a deep friendship with China and its inhabitants have dedicated themselves to the great cause of from China revolution and development. The book “Shared Ideals: The Communist Party of China and his beloved friends around the world ”, is here to take a closer look at their stories with China. Published by Foreign Languages ​​Press, the book features 18 figures who worked with the CCP to make outstanding contributions to the Chinese people’s cause of national liberation, socialist development, reform and openness. Selected characters include Norman Bethune, Edgar Snow, Agnes Smedley, and Anna Louise Forte, mentioned by the president Mao Zedong in his “In memory of Norman Bethune“as well as in other tests; Dwarkanath Kotnis, Jean-Augustin Bussiere, and Hans shippe, mentioned by President Xi Jinping in his speech at a seminar to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression; Ohira Masayoshi, Juan Antonio Samaranch and Konosuke Matsushita, honored with the Chinese Reform Friendship Medal; and Israel Epstein, Allée Rewi, Ivan Vasilevich Arkhipov, and Morihiko Hiramatsu, ranked among the top 10 international friends of China, an online event. Many international friends have made contributions to the cause of Chinese revolution and socialist development under the leadership of the CCP. They worked through thick and thin with the CCP and the Chinese people, forming a close community of destiny. Some have worked for the Party cause for decades, some have joined the CCP, and some have become Chinese citizens. Their love and compassion for the CCP and the Chinese people, their dedication and contribution to from China revolution, development and reform, their sacrifice for the search for the truth, and their strict self-discipline are all part of the glorious history of the CCP over the past century. Robert Lawrence Kuhn, President of the Kuhn Foundation, congratulates the foreign language press on the release of the book, saying: “So that the world understands China, the world must understand the way of thinking of the party. “ “I think this book can be very helpful in terms of inspiring and motivating people who have a positive attitude towards China,” noted David Ferguson, editor-in-chief at the foreign languages ​​press. “It shows them that they are not alone, that they are part of a very long tradition involving important people.” Ferguson’s opinion is echoed by Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, director of the Center for Brazil-China Studies at the Law Faculty of the Getulio Vargas Foundation. He said the book symbolized dialogue and goodwill between China and the CCP and international friends. Video –https://youtu.be/vjuiuOtotp0

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589338/Foreign_Languages_Press_Logo.jpg Contact:

Liu Yuhong

Email: [email protected]

+ 8610-68995846 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foreign-languages-press-depicts-stories-between-china-and-its-foreign-friends-301349517.html SOURCE Foreign languages ​​Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/foreign-languages-press-depicts-stories-between-china-and-its-foreign-friends-1030696941 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos