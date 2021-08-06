Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal today





Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal on Thursday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir – marking two years of military siege in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Today also marks two years since the Indian government abolished the besieged valley’s special constitutional status on August 5, 2019, in a unilateral and illegal move.

Various demonstrations took place, including solidarity marches in all the major cities of the country, in order to denounce the illegal Indian actions against the population of the occupied territory.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that despite gross violations of all international laws, repeated human rights violations were well documented by international media and human rights organizations.

Despite these blatant violations of all international laws, repeated violations of human rights, well documented by international media and human rights organizations, and in the face of an unprecedented ruthless military siege, the Kashmiri people remain fearless in his struggle for self-determination.

The Kashmiri people remain fearless in their struggle for self-determination in the face of an unprecedented Indian military siege, he added.

The government and people of Pakistan salute their Kashmiri brothers and sisters for their sacrifices in their determined and legitimate struggle for their inalienable rights, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and recognized in the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council .

“I have raised the voice of the Kashmiris on the world stage and will continue to do so until the Kashmiris are allowed to decide their future in accordance with UNSC resolutions,” he added.

I have raised the voice of the Kashmiris on the world stage and will continue to do so until the Kashmiris are allowed to decide their future in accordance with the resolutions of the UNSC. Pak will continue to fight the case of the Kashmiris with conviction and the struggle of InchaAllah Kashmir will succeed.

The Prime Minister added that the barbarity of the Indian government in the IIOJK is inspired by its RSS Hindutva ideology.

“Today India is destroying regional stability through its rogue actions and state sponsored terrorism in violation of all international laws and standards,” Prime Minister Imran said.

The barbarity of the Indian government in IIOJK is inspired by its RSS Hindutva ideology. Today India is destroying regional stability through its rogue actions and state sponsored terrorism in violation of all international laws and standards.

On this occasion, the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said: “The continuation of the inhuman military siege, the machinations aimed at bringing about demographic changes and the gross violations of human rights. human rights and international law perpetuate the humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJ & K which endanger regional security ”according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read more: Pakistan welcomes letter from European Parliament on worsening humanitarian situation in IIOJK

“The continuation of the inhumane military siege, machinations to bring about demographic change, and gross violations of human rights and international law perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in the IIOJ & K that threaten regional security. (1/2)

The army chief further said that resolving the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the UNSC and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is imperative for lasting peace and stability in the region.

… The resolution of the #Kashmir conflict in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is imperative for lasting peace and stability in the region ”#COAS. (2/2)

A rally was also held in Parliament and brought together President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other ministers to express their solidarity with the oppressed people of the IIOJK.

The participants carried flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and waved slogans in favor of the inhabitants of the besieged valley.

“I want to tell my Kashmiri brothers that we are with you,” the president said, addressing the crowd.

The president condemned India for trying to change the demographics of occupied Kashmir and said a “new and stronger” Pakistan would ensure that oppressed Kashmiris get their rights.

PHOTO: RP

Speaking to the media, FM Qureshi said that the entire Pakistani nation and the Kashmiri people reject the illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 taken by the Indian government.

“We will continue to support the just cause of the Kashmiri people,” said the FM.

Federal ministers Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati and others also joined the rally.

PHOTO: RP

The Information Minister said Pakistan would not reverse its principled position on the IIOJK.

“Kashmiris are part of our body and our hearts beat together,” said Fawad. “The Indian fascist government is violating the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people”, he added, the ideology of the RSS had taken hold of India.

“However, India cannot take away the very rights of the Kashmiri people by the use of force,” said the Minister of Information.

