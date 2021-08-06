Turkey, Greece shocked by raging wildfires during heatwave, World News

The Turkish Coast Guard evacuated hundreds of villagers from a burning power plant on Thursday, and Greek firefighters battled a massive blaze near the former Olympic site as a record-breaking heat wave wreaked havoc in the south. is from Europe.

The two regional rivals united this week in their fight against disasters that officials and experts associate with increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change.

Eight people have died and dozens have been hospitalized on Turkey’s southern coasts since forest fires broke out last week.

Fires in Greece this week briefly cut off the main road to Athens and saw disturbing fires break out in Olympia – the birthplace of the Olympic Games which is usually crowded with tourists – and on the island of Euboea.

Greece deployed great forces near Olympia to protect the archaeological sites where the first Olympic Games were held in ancient times.

“We are fighting a battle of titans!” said Greek Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias.

But perhaps the biggest shock came when winds fanned a flash fire that subsumed the grounds of a power station on Turkey’s Aegean coast storing thousands of tons of coal.

“Where could we go? “

An AFP team saw firefighters and police flee from the 35-year-old Kemerkoy factory in the Aegean province of Mugla as balls of orange flame erupted through the surrounding hills.

Hundreds of villagers – many of whom were clutching small bags of belongings seized from their abandoned homes as the evacuation call sounded – crowded onto coast guard boats in nearby Oren port.

The regional authority said “all explosive chemicals” and other hazardous materials had been removed from the strategic site.

“But there is a risk that the fire will spread to the thousands of tons of coal inside,” regional mayor Osman Gurun told reporters.

A few older villagers from Oren refused to leave the disaster-stricken area as thousands more were evacuated by car or boat while running along the Aegean Sea.

“Where do you want us to go at our age?” Hulusi Kinic, 79, asked.

“We live here. This is our home. Our last solution was to throw ourselves overboard (if there was an explosion), but thank goodness that didn’t happen.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said an initial inspection showed the nightly fires left “no serious damage to the main units of the plant.”

“Request reinforcements”

More than 100 fires were still burning in Greece and 180 have ignited in Turkey since July 28 – more than a dozen of them still active as of Wednesday evening.

The EU’s Copernicus climate change service said July was the second hottest month on record in Europe.

Greece’s Hardalias said earlier this week that the ferocity of the fires ravaging the region meant that “we are no longer talking about climate change but about a climate threat”.

The ongoing disasters have seen leaders in both countries come under pressure from local officials for what they saw as an insufficiently resolute response.

“We ask the authorities to strengthen the air and ground forces so as not to risk human lives,” the mayor of Limni, Giorgos Tsapourniotis, told the Greek news agency ANA.

The Turkish mayor of the city of Milas has spent days campaigning on social media to try to get authorities to send firefighting planes that could put out the flames before they engulf the power plant electric.

Erdogan on the defensive

Erdogan has come under particularly harsh criticism for being slow or unwilling to accept some offers of foreign aid after revealing that Turkey does not have working firefighting planes.

The crisis posed an unexpected challenge for the powerful Turkish leader two years before he faced elections that could extend his rule into a third decade.

Erdogan attempted to mount a political counterattack in a television interview on Wednesday that began just as news broke that the blaze had reached the Aegean power plant.

“When fires break out in America or Russia, (the opposition) supports the government, we don’t have that,” Erdogan said.

The Ankara prosecutor’s office said on Thursday it opened an investigation into social media posts about the fire which “attempted to create anxiety, fear and panic in the public and humiliate the Turkish government ”.