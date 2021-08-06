



Cullman EMA Has COVID-19 Concerns Over Big Trump Rally Event

Donald Trump will be in Alabama on August 21 at the Brick Haven event location and at York Family Farms

Updated: 5:53 p.m. CDT Aug 5, 2021

MAGDALA: CULLMAN COUNTY USED TO SEE THOUSANDS OF VISITORS AT THE AUANNL ROCK THE SOUTH CONCERT. BUT THIS YEAR, THERE WILL BE ANOTHER BIG GATHERING, JUST A WEEK LATER. >> IT IS UNUSUAL FOR US TO VEHA BIG EVENTS LIKE ISTH BACK TO BACK. MAGDALA: FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS SCHEDULED TO HOST TWO EVENTS IN CULLMAN ON AUGUST 21 AT THE BRICK HAVEN EVENT, AND LATER TODAY IN YORK FAMILY FARMS. EMA MANAGER PHYLISS LITTLE HAS STILL NOT RECEIVED AN OFFICIAL WORD ABOUT MR. TRAVEL OF ASSETS. >> THERE IS PROBABLY NO REONAS FOR THEM TO CONTACT THE OFFICE OF THLOE CAL EMA. THERES PROBABLY NOT SOMETHING THEY USUALLY DO. MAGDALA: COUNTY LEADERS TELL ME OF WHAT THEY ARE SEEING ONLINE, THERE COULD BE AUTBO 80,000 PEOPLE ON THIS FIELD FOR THE TRUMP RALLY. >> OUR COUNTY IS ONLY ABOUT 82,000. IT’S LIKE MOVING AN ENTIRE CITY, ANOTHER COUNTY IN A FARM FIELD. MAALA: LEADERS OF GD COUNTY ARE CONCERNED BY THE BIG CROWD BECAUSE OF THE DELTA VARIANT. CULLMAN COUNTY CURRENTLY HAS OVER 10,000 POSITIVE COVID CASES. MOALST 25,000 PEOPLE ARE COMPLETELY VACCINATED. TWO WEEKS FROM NOW, OR MAYBE TWO WEEKS FROM THE TRUMP RALLY, YOU FEAR THAT THIS WILL CHANGE? >> THIS WILL ALWAYS BE A CONCERN, WHETHER IT’S TMPRU RALLY, ROCK THE SOUTH, OR OKTOBERFEST OR SECOND FRIDAYS IN CULLMAN TOWN. AT ANY TIME WE HAVE A BIG GATHERING OF

In a few weeks, former President Donald Trump will be in Cullman County for a rally. County officials are still awaiting official details of the visit. In the video above, Magdala Louissaint of WVTM 13 explains how the increase in COVID-19 cases worries the rally.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Alabama –

In a few weeks, former President Donald Trump will be in Cullman County for a rally. County officials are still awaiting official details of the visit.

In the video above, Magdala Louissaint of WVTM 13 explains how the increase in COVID-19 cases worries the rally.

