Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar requests appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss caste census





Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday he had requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the sensitive issue of the caste-based census which the Center has proposed to hold only for the SCs and STs, sparking protests in the state. The Union government informed parliament last month that a count of scheduled castes and tribes was being proposed. This has led to renewed demands that the population of all castes be re-determined during the census. “My letter to the prime minister has been sent. Once he has made an appointment, we will move the file forward,” the chief minister told reporters here. Notably, the state legislature has twice passed unanimous resolutions in favor of a caste-based census. Moreover, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav had met with the chief minister last week with the suggestion that since unanimity prevailed among all political parties in Bihar on the issue of the caste-based census, Kumar was considering meeting the Prime Minister at the head of a multiparty delegation. The chief minister also said that in the event that the Center does not accept the request to cover all castes in the census, his government will “retain the option” of conducting a state-specific exercise. Kumar is the de facto leader of JD (U), which has been BJP’s alliance partner for nearly three decades. He believes that a caste-based census will help to better formulate and implement programs aimed at targeting the welfare of different social groups. The last time a caste-based workforce was conducted in the country was in 1931. The Bihar CM, who had recently caused a stir by advocating an investigation into the Pegasus controversy, said he was satisfied that the Supreme Court was seized of the case and made a necessary intervention. “No one should have a problem with this. If some people feel their privacy has been violated, what better way than to ask the Apex Court to review the case,” Kumar said when asked questions. questions about wiretapping with the help of Pegasus spyware. The chief minister, who spoke to reporters on his return to the city after conducting an aerial investigation into the flooding of four districts, laughed at a question about his big rival Lalu Prasad, who is in Delhi, becoming “politically active”. “Let’s not talk about these things. Everyone has the right to act according to their wishes,” the JD (U) leader said in farewell. Prasad is recovering in the nation’s capital after being released from a Ranchi prison where he was held after being convicted in a number of fodder fraud cases. One of the most flamboyant and colorful political figures of his generation, Prasad has made headlines following his recent encounters with seasoned socialists like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Yadav and his advocacy for a “third front” .

