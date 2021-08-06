White House keeps Trump at bay in COVID-19 vaccination campaign





White House not urging former President Donald Trump to help get guns vaccines as it deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in states where allies Trump said he could help.

While press secretary Jen Psaki credited South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican ally and Trump, for her advocacy, the White House has proven less inclined to embrace the former president himself.

The former president said he had been vaccinated. He said people should get it. And if he wants to do more, good for him. That’s good, Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

It’s not political for us, and it shouldn’t be political, and Senator Graham certainly has a constituency, and we think it’s great that he talks about the impact of the vaccine even though we wish him a speedy recovery, she said.

REPUBLIC OF GEORGIA ASKS TO “REFINANCE” THE POLICE AMID PUBLIC CONCERNS ABOUT BIDEN’S CRIME MANAGEMENT

Faced with a rapid rise in new cases, the White House recently stepped up its criticism of Republican leaders who have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions while praising others.

The majority of Republican governors are doing exactly the right thing in their states … that is, working with the federal government on what resources we can provide, encouraging vaccination, encouraging masking, Psaki said.

His remarks come after President Joe Biden this week accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, of obstructing federal government efforts.

What we’ve seen, poll after poll, is that the most trusted voices are community members, not necessarily elected officials, so it’s a clear positive for elected officials to talk about the effectiveness of the vaccine. , because they are vaccinated, Psaki mentioned.

Psaki was asked about Bidens chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci praising the Trump administration’s vaccination campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

We pay tribute to the Trump administration for Operation Warp Speed, which led to the development of COVID-19 vaccines, Fauci said Thursday.

The story continues

The veteran health officer has often credited the effort. Yet to increase vaccination rates, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, said Fauci should make the connection to Trump more explicit.

Psaki said Biden has often touted efforts to expand shooting under Trump.

The president not only spoke about the role of the last administration in approving the vaccine during the transition, but he spoke about it last week, she said. I wouldn’t say I was hesitant to talk about the fact that this was a vaccine that was approved during, some of the vaccines, should I say, approved during a Republican administration and implementation, an effort to put it in. the arms of the people, during a Democratic administration.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were both vaccinated shortly after the vaccines became available. But everyone also questioned the speed of vaccine development under Trump, drawing attention to a concern that has become a sticking point among vaccine skeptics.

In an interview last year, Biden pointed to the enormous pressure exerted on the FDA by former officials to speed up vaccine availability and questioned aloud about the dangers of being first in line.

When we finally have, God willing, get vaccinated, who will shoot? Who will shoot? You’re gonna be the first to say, put me on, I sign up, now they say it’s OK? I am not facetious, said the president.

During a vice-presidential debate, Harris was asked if she would receive an approved vaccine before the election. She replied: If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I don’t take it.

While there remains a relatively bright spot for the president, recent polls show voters are increasingly critical of Bidens’ handling of the pandemic.

A CNBC survey released this week showed Bidens’ approval rating for its handling of the coronavirus fell nine percentage points, from 62% in April to 53%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A Quinnipiac poll on Wednesday showed 53% of people approved of Bidens’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, up from 65% in May.

Bidens’ overall approval ratings show less movement. CNBC’s survey puts the president at 48% approval, up 1 point from the first quarter. However, his disapproval count dropped from 41% to 45%. The Quinnipiacs poll put Biden at 46%, down from 49% in May, while his disapproval rate rose from 41% to 43%.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Biden Administration, White House, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Delta variant, Coronavirus, Vaccination

Original author: Katherine Doyle

Original location: ‘Good for him’: White House keeps Trump at bay in COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/good-him-white-house-keeps-212500707.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos