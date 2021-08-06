Boris Johnson’s pledge to plant trees described as ‘humiliating failure’ as number of trees planted plummets





Boris Johnson’s commitment to tree planting has been called a utterly humiliating failure after official figures revealed the number of trees planted fell last year. The Prime Minister pledged in a manifesto in the 2019 general election to plant more than 30,000 hectares (75,000 acres) of trees per year by 2024, with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. But figures released by the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs show just under 2,200 hectares of trees were planted in 2020/21 in England, up from 2,340 hectares in the year. former. This means that the government managed to meet only 14% of its tree planting target. By comparison, the Scottish government planted 10,660 hectares during the same period. The numbers were condemned by opposition leaders and environmental groups, just months before the UK hosted the UN climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow. Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: It is utterly humbling for the Conservatives with less than 100 days until we host a crucial climate change summit. The Johnson government, which has not even achieved its own modest tree-planting goal, is showing a complete lack of leadership. We desperately need trees for wildlife to thrive and to make our country a better, healthier place to live. Green groups have stressed the need to plant more trees in the UK to help boost UK biodiversity and absorb carbon emissions. Nick Rau, nature activist at Friends of the Earth, said there was no excuse for the government not to meet its goals. Nature-based solutions, such as tree planting, are an important and vital part of tackling both climate change and the biodiversity crisis. Obviously, this will only work if the government keeps its promises, and it is obvious that even very low targets are not being met, he said. It comes as Mr Johnson on Thursday defended his government’s efforts to reach net zero by 2050, despite growing criticism that the shift from fossil fuels was too slow. The government has come under fire for giving the green light to new oil and gas projects in the North Sea in the same year it is supposed to call on other countries to stop using fossil fuels. Speaking from a giant wind farm off the coast of north-east Scotland, the Prime Minister said there had to be a smooth and sensible transition from oil and gas to greener forms of energy . When asked if launching new oil and gas projects in the year the UK hosted Cop26 was a bad idea, he replied: to generate more offshore wind than China. A Defra spokesperson said: We recently launched our Tree Action Plan in England, demonstrating how we will triple tree planting rates in England by the end of this legislature. Over $ 500 million of our Nature for Climate fund will go towards forest creation, and we recently opened the England Woodland Creation offer which will increase payment rates for forest creation.

