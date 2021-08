Chinese President Xi Pledges to Deliver 2 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Globally

Beijing, August 5 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday pledged to deliver two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the world this year and offered a $ 100 million donation to COVAX, the vaccine alliance backed by WHO, amid an increase in cases of Delta variant coronavirus in the country. The number of active cases in China has exceeded 1,800, including 62 new locally transmitted cases and 527 asymptomatic cases, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a report, adding that 1,285 patients are being treated. Several Chinese cities, including central Wuhan where the coronavirus first appeared in December 2019, have started mass testing following the emergence of new cases, a year after the city brought the contagion under control. President Xi, in a written speech at the First International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Cooperation, said China will provide a total of two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the world in year to ensure accessibility and affordability of vaccines. China will also donate $ 100 million to the global COVAX vaccine program for vaccine distribution in developing countries, Xi said. China’s Foreign Ministry recently said that China has so far provided 750 million doses of the vaccine to various countries, including 10 million to COVAX. China has so far administered 1.72 billion vaccines to its population, according to state media. Xis’ promise of two billion vaccines worldwide came after US President Joe Biden said on August 3 that America had delivered 110 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 65 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia. American donations prove that “democracies can measure up,” Biden said as quoted by the US National Public Radio (NPR). He also said the United States has acquired an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccines which will be given to low and middle income countries by the end of the month. Meanwhile, a Chinese health official has played down the current increase in COVID-19 cases, saying that China’s current containment measures for the virus are effective against the Delta variant. The story continues Research results and clinical experience at home and abroad have shown that the Delta variant has not yet resulted in fundamental changes in the biological characteristics of the COVID-19 virus, and scientists are basically clear on the way the virus is transmitted, He Qinghua, an NHC official, told reporters here. He said the vaccines currently available can reduce the risk of transmission, effectively reduce the incidence of severe symptoms and reduce the death rate. The official said that China had earlier successfully stopped the spread of the Delta variant in several densely populated and high-mobility areas in Guangdong province, proving that measures such as vaccination, wearing masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and avoiding crowded places are effective. . PTI KJV CPS AKJ CPS

