Lyon County Commissioners Vote to Rename Court Complex in Honor of Former President Trump





Lyon County Commissioners voted 3-2 on Thursday to rename the county court complex in honor of former President Donald Trump.

Commission chair Vida Keller introduced the proclamation less than a month after the board of commissioners considered, then rejected, renaming a county road after Trump following opposition to the cost of the changes.

Keller, along with Commissioners Dave Hockaday and Ken Gray, voted in favor of the name change, while Commissioners Robert Jacobson and Wes Henderson voted against the proclamation. Henderson argued the county needed an official policy on naming buildings before the county could honor Trump in this way.

I am a supporter of President Trump. I think he has done good things for this country and for our state, said Henderson. I think we might want to pay tribute to him one way or another, but I think we need to put in place a policy first.

Proclamation highlights Trump’s immigration policies and his progress in filling federal judicial vacancies, including the appointment of three Supreme Court justices, 54 appeals court judges and 174 district court judges as the reasons for the name change.

Lyon County Council of Commissioners Acknowledges President Donald J. Trump’s Ended Asylum Fraud, Ended Human Trafficking and Addressed Humanitarian Crisis in Western Hemisphere, Proclamation Says .

However, language saying Trump has addressed the humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere was removed from the proclamation, after some commissioners expressed concerns about the wording. Jacobson called it extremely far-fetched to say that anyone solved the humanitarian crisis.

Lyon County Commissioners previously voted 4-1 in favor of renaming Old Dayton Valley Road to Dayton “Pres. Trump Way”, but cited community opposition before voting 3-2 against the change two weeks later. Some residents objected to spending $ 8,000 on physical changes, including signage for streets and buildings. The renaming of the road would have given new addresses to several buildings in Dayton, including Dayton Elementary School.

Hockaday said the expenses associated with the renaming of the court complex that houses the sheriff’s office and the county jail, as well as the district, municipal and justice courts would be fully covered by private donations, and Keller said that ‘she would personally pay for a new plate. for the building.

It will not cost taxpayers a dollar. I will donate this money to the county, Keller said.

During Thursday’s meeting, some members of the public expressed concerns about the building’s name change, calling it a partisan move that would contribute to political division and arguing that the focus on the name change is hurting others. county activities.

As Commissioner Gray noted, there was a pretty heated discussion about the name of the route, and opposition to it was pretty clear from Democrats and Republicans, Leandra Carr, who took is nominated for a committee seat as a Democrat in 2020, said at the meeting. There is so much going on, and this is such a divisive issue and such a partisan project that I would ask you to please develop the policy for naming the buildings first and let that unfold.

Keller dismissed the concerns of public commentators about Trump and the county’s action, and she said other buildings in the county were named after various people for a variety of reasons, including people who didn’t live not in the county of Lyon.

I don’t think we ignored the county business that needed to be sorted out, Keller said. Regarding the right to name a building, and after whom, yes, the commission has that right.

Several other communities across the country have also taken steps to honor the former president by renaming the roads.

Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation earlier this year to name a stretch of highway in the Oklahoma Panhandle after Trump. And in January, a rural Virginia city councilor proposed renaming a road “Donald Trump Avenue.”

Similar to these other rural locations, Trump has received consistent electoral support in Lyon County since his first candidacy in 2016, garnering 69% of the vote in the 2020 election and 67% of the vote in 2016. President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton won 28 percent and 26 percent of the vote in those elections, respectively.

The newly renamed Donald J. Trump Justice Complex in Lyon County is located at 911 Harvey Way in Yerington.

