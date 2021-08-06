India to abolish retrospective tax





India has taken a big step towards repairing its damaged image as an investment destination by abolishing a retrospective tax that trapped multinationals such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Thursday introduced a bill in parliament to repeal a provision in the 2012 tax code that allowed New Delhi to impose retroactive taxes on certain foreign investments. The controversial order, passed by parliament after New Delhi lost a $ 2.9 billion tax battle with Vodafone in India’s Supreme Court in 2012, has seriously damaged the country’s reputation as an attractive place to go. Business. “We believe this is an important time for India to welcome investment,” TV Somanathan, India’s finance secretary, told a local television station after the bill was tabled. “We are very keen to put the economy on a faster growth path.” The move comes as India’s economy is reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, with gross domestic product growth contracting 7.3% last year. Even before the virus hit, the economy was in the doldrums, with GDP growth slowing for eight consecutive quarters. New Delhi’s image has suffered in recent months from its high-profile international tax battle with Cairn Energy over the corporate restructuring of the Scottish energy company in 2006 before it listed its Indian operations on the stock exchange. from Bombay. In December, an international arbitration tribunal ordered New Delhi to pay Cairn $ 1.7 billion in compensation for its foreclosure and sale of a 10 percent stake in Cairn India against the disputed tax. New Delhi refused to honor the award and Cairn last month secured a French court order freezing Indian government-owned property in Paris in an attempt to collect its debt. Cairn also filed a lawsuit with a US court seeking to seize the planes of the common carrier Air India, in lieu of payment. He also said he identified more than $ 70 billion in other Indian government assets abroad that could substitute for compensation. The amendment to the Indian Tax Code, which will allow a tax refund to Cairn, although interest-free, will allow New Delhi to claim to have settled the dispute under Indian law, rather than appearing to comply with an arbitration award international whose competence it has long contested. “Those cases that preceded the 2012 amendment are now going to be dropped, but we are doing it under Indian law,” Somanathan said. advised “There is a principle at play here – it is done through Indian law. We continue to assert that we have the right to tax, but we choose to do so. We do not accept these arbitral awards. We object to such disputes being resolved outside India. “ Cairn said he had “noted” the bill and “was monitoring the situation.” Shares of the company climbed 47% before falling slightly to close at 160p per share, up 27.4% on the day. Tax experts hailed the move, but wondered why India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata had waited so long. The BJP fiercely criticized the retroactive tax law when the previous Congress party government passed it in 2012 and called it “fiscal terrorism”. “It should have been done some time ago, it is absolutely the right decision and it sends the right signal to investors,” said Nigam Nuggehalli, registrar of the National Law School of India University in Bangalore. “I’m sure the immediate incentive for them was the fact that they lost their arbitration cases to Vodafone and Cairn,” Nuggehalli said, “more intransigence on this would really mean losing face for [the government]. “

