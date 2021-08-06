Bulgaria, the state ordered to compensate a Turkish journalist / Bulgaria / Areas / Home page





The European Court of Human Rights has condemned Bulgaria for the extradition in 2016 of a Turkish journalist, hastily handed over to Turkish authorities who accused him of being part of the Fehtullah Glen movement, in violation of national rules and international

October 14, 2016, two in the morning. Bulgarian and Romanian customs officers stationed at the Ruse-Giurgiu border post on the Danube inspect a truck with a trailer coming from Turkey. During the check, a hidden space is discovered inside the vehicle. Inside there are nine people, who were trying to cross the border to reach, we will find out later, Germany.

Among the nine is also D., a Turkish citizen, journalist, fleeing the unleashed repression campaigns in Turkey after the failed coup of July 15, 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After being arrested, D. tries to ask for the protection of the Bulgarian authorities who, in violation of national laws, however seem to do everything to ignore the request and return him to Turkey as soon as possible. In the early morning of October 15, a little over 24 hours after his arrest, D., handcuffed, was taken to the Bulgarian-Turkish border at Kapitan Andreevo, and handed over to the Turkish police.

On July 20, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) expressed its views on this controversial episode condemning Bulgaria to a fine of 15,000 euros for having failed or avoided safeguarding D.’s right to have it examined. his request for asylum and ignored the risks incurred by D. he was thus exposed.

The judgment of the ECHR provides a lot of additional information on the issue. D. (the name of the protagonist of the story is never mentioned in full), born in 1985, worked as a correspondent of the city of Bozova for the newspaper Time and the agency Universe, both members of the Feza Media Group, associated with the figure of the religious leader Fethullah Gulen, according to the Turkish authorities the mastermind of the attempted coup of July 2016.

In March 2016, after the editorial group was placed under government control by a court decision, D. was fired and his journalist card withdrawn. After the failed coup, according to D., the police had started looking for him, and for that he had changed his address, finally deciding to leave the country and take refuge in Germany through the Balkan peninsula.

D. did not therefore initially intend to seek protection in Bulgaria, but when arrested by the police in Ruse, he repeatedly expressed his concerns about the prospect of being repatriated, asking to be able to speak to a lawyer and to have access to an interpreter, but both requests were denied.

According to the court, due to the haste [in repatriating D.] and failure to comply with legal procedures, D. was deprived of the necessary risk assessment regarding his surrender to the Turkish authorities. Moreover, the deportation order was only presented to D. in its Bulgarian version, without any translation, thus making it impossible both to understand what was happening and to appeal.

The ECHR itself therefore unanimously decided that Bulgaria had violated both Article 3 (prohibition of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment) and Article 13 (right to an effective remedy) of the European Convention on Human Rights, condemning the country to compensate the journalist.

D., meanwhile, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in December 2019, accused of being part of the Gulen terrorist organization, and is currently being held in Kandra Prison awaiting an appeal.

D.’s story is part of a larger context in which, since the failed coup of 2016, the Bulgarian authorities have shown extreme sensitivity and diligence in responding to requests for “collaboration” from the government. Turkish side to prosecute and repatriate persons suspected of having participated in the organization of Gulen, or in any case of opposition to the political regime of President Erdogan.

A collaboration that pushes or violates the limits of national and international law: according to a survey by the German magazine The mirror, published in September 2020, former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and former Attorney General Sotir Tsatsarov actively collaborated with the Turkish Embassy in Sofia to repatriate Turkish citizens fleeing for political reasons. These accusations, however, have been consistently dismissed.

It is difficult to say for sure how many Turkish citizens have been rejected by Bulgaria in recent years, as many were likely returned under readmission agreements signed between the European Union and Turkey in March 2016.

According to statistics from the Sofia Interior Ministry, reported by the Free Europe portal, if in 2015 there were 49 evictions, in 2016 they increased to 90, reaching the maximum point in 2019 with 108 units.

Currently, another case similar to D.’s is pending before the European Court of Human Rights, regarding entrepreneur Adbullah Buyuk, who was hastily extradited from Bulgaria to Turkey on August 10. 2016. Buyuk is also seen as close to Gulen’s movement.

Referring to Buyuk’s expulsion, Borisov himself, then Prime Minister, declared to have “the unpleasant feeling of an action bordering on legality”. While denying that the Bulgarian actions were dictated by the need to “protect” the country from any new wave of refugees from Turkey, Borisov referred at the time to Bulgaria’s “terrible vulnerability” to Bulgaria. of its Turkish neighbor.



This publication was produced in the framework of Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR – link), co-funded by the European Commission. The contents of this publication are the sole responsibility of Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa and its partners and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the European Union.

