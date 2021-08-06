Inside the ring road: Donald Trump, Joe Biden and 2024





Here’s a truth it’s hard to escape: 2024 doesn’t arrive for 878 days, which is the period from Friday to January 1, 2024.

Which is worse at least for potential presidential candidates Election day won’t end for 310 days after that. Add it up, and the press and anyone considering running for a higher position have 1,188 days to wait for the big day to come.

It’s a long wait. But political speculation, both a science and a sport, is on the march about this particular race and one that will take place, whether it be the kingpins of the party, the hopes of the next generation or the promising state governors. . Several straw polls and surveys in the big leagues have come and gone this year, ranking potential games and favorites.

Now here is a new Quinnipiac poll that reveals that 49% of American adults believe former President Donald Trump will run for the White House in 2024. That includes 61% of Republicans, 48% of those very important independents, and 30% of Democrats. .

33% of those polled believe President Biden will run for re-election in three years. This opinion is shared by 18% of Republicans, 35% of Independents and 41% of Democrats.

So, is there a long-term chance that the 2020 fighters will face each other again? The conclusions go a step further, however.

Americans were asked if they would be more or less likely to vote for a candidate backed by Donald Trump. Overall, 19% say they would be more likely to vote for the candidate, 41% say less likely, and 37% say it doesn’t make a difference. Among Republicans, 54% say they will be more likely to vote for the candidate, 34% say it doesn’t make a difference and 6% say less likely, the poll analysis said.

Americans were asked if they would be more or less likely to vote for a candidate backed by Joe Biden. Overall, 16% say they would be more likely to vote for the candidate, 29% say less likely, and 53% say it doesn’t make a difference. Among Democrats, 42% say they will be more likely to vote for the candidate, 53% say it doesn’t make a difference and 3% say less likely.

The Quinnipiac University survey interviewed 1,290 American adults from July 27 to August 2.

Yang has a say

Democratic entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who has launched back-to-back campaigns for US president and New York mayor in recent years, hasn’t given up on national issues. He has a new book coming out October 5th and the title explains a lot.

Onward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy is designed as a plan, says the author, to move beyond the era of institutional failure and other woes.

Yang introduces us to the various priests of America’s decline, including politicians whose motives have been separated from the people they are meant to serve, publisher Crown said in advance.

Inspired by his experience as a candidate for office and as an entrepreneur, and by insights drawn from great thinkers, Yang offers a range of solutions, including data rights, preferential voting and evidence-based governance enhanced by modern technology, writing that there are no cavalry and it’s up to us to decide, advises the Crown.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE

The Green Party has its own ideas for an appropriate US platform

More than 110 environmental, community, labor and faith groups recently issued a letter urging President Biden and Democratic Congressional leaders to fund a 10-year, $ 42 trillion ecosocialist Green New Deal, well above the $ 3.5 trillion stimulus package advocated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck. Schumer said the Green Party in a letter to supporters shared with Inside the Beltway.

Senator Schumer has said he intends to present his $ 3.5 trillion economic stimulus package for a first vote before the August recess. He will only need 50 votes in the Senate. We must urge Democrats to support much more robust climate investment. This could be our last best chance for game-changing funding, with the GOP likely taking back control of at least one house in 2022, the Greens concluded. And of course, that August vacation is a concern for a lot of people right now.

The long letter itself contained 14 substantial paragraphs and was signed by organizations such as the Climate Reality Project, Granny Peace Brigade, Iowa Green Party, Liberty Tree Foundation for the Democratic Revolution, Puget Sound Socialist Party and Save the Pine Bush.

This is America’s last chance to avoid climate chaos. President Biden, we need bold leadership from you and Congress that puts the needs of the many before the wealth of the few. A Green New Deal is the path to jobs, peace and a liveable future, the letter concludes.

A BONGINO MOMENT

A few weekend programs to note: Fox News weekend host Dan Bongino will interview former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The name of Mr. Bonginos’ show is Unfiltered, by the way. Things start at 10 p.m.

Topics of the night will include the Biden administration’s border policy, the coronavirus, and some additional news of the day.

REAL ESTATE WEEKEND

For Sale: The Beaty-Sloan House, built in 1800 on one acre in Winnsboro, South Carolina. Three bedrooms, five bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, original heart pine floors, living and dining room, library, large fireplace, four fireplaces, chef’s kitchen; 3,974 square feet. Veranda, patio, mature pecan trees, all up-to-date internal systems, immaculate grounds, outdoor lava rock stove. Priced at $ 434,900 via ReMax.com; enter # 516541 in the search function. Yes, include the hashtag.

POLL OF THE DAY

63% of American adults support a congressional inquiry into the January 6 takeover; 29% of Republicans, 64% of Independents and 91% of Democrats agree.

59% of them believe that such a survey will not lead to significant political changes; 72% of Republicans, 58% of Independents and 48% of Democrats agree.

57% of all say that the event of January 6 was an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten; 17% of Republicans, 57% of Independents and 94% of Democrats agree.

38% of them say that we make too much of the event and that it is time to move on; 75% of Republicans, 39% of Independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Quinnipiac University survey of 1,290 American adults conducted July 27 to August 31. 2.

Useful information at [email protected]

Subscribe to daily newsletters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/aug/5/inside-beltway-donald-trump-joe-biden-and-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos