Pakistan has other ‘options’, US assistant Prime Minister Imran Khan says – The New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Upset at US President Joe Biden’s reluctance to contact Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf says Islamabad has other “options” if US leader continues to ignore the country’s leaders.

“The President of the United States has not spoken to the Prime Minister about a country as important as the United States itself says is decisive in some cases, in some ways in Afghanistan – we have a hard time understanding the signal, isn’t it? ” Yusuf said in an interview with the Financial Times in London, according to the Dawn newspaper here.

“We were told every time ?? (the phone call) was going to come in, it’s for technical reasons or whatever. But frankly people don’t believe it,” he said.

“If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options,” he added, declining to elaborate.

The US State Department, however, assured Islamabad that Washington recognizes Pakistan’s vital role in bringing peace to Afghanistan and wants Islamabad to play that role.

“Pakistan has a lot to gain and will continue to play a vital role, and will be well positioned to play a role in supporting the outcome in Afghanistan,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We will continue to work and communicate closely with our Pakistani partners on this matter?” ” he added.

But the Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Yusuf complained that President Biden had not contacted Prime Minister Khan as Washington sought help to prevent the Taliban from seizing Afghanistan.

“Washington’s cold shoulder comes as the Taliban have captured swathes of territory across Afghanistan in a ruthless offensive encouraged by the US withdrawal,” the report added.

The British newspaper said that although Yusuf did not elaborate on his options, “Pakistan has cultivated close ties with its” iron brother “China, which has invested billions in infrastructure projects under the its “Belt and Road” initiative.

“There are still a number of world leaders that President Biden has not yet been able to speak to personally. He looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Khan when the time comes, ??” a Biden administration official told the newspaper.

The report pointed out that the diplomatic affront was the latest setback in US-Pakistan relations after their cooperation during the war on terror following the September 11 attack on the Twin Towers by Al Qaeda.

Under the Trump administration, the United States cut $ 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan after Donald Trump accused his ally of “nothing but lies and deceit.”

After Trump struck a deal with the Taliban that relied on Pakistani aid, he invited Khan to the White House, however.

A person familiar with last week’s talks between Yusuf and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan said: “The conversation over Afghanistan has been difficult, but reaching a political settlement could help dramatically improve US relations. -Pakistani ??. “

Yusuf and Sullivan discussed the urgent need for violence reduction and a “negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan.”

The Pakistani delegation also explained its position in meetings with senior US officials, lawmakers, think tank experts and media representatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2021/aug/05/pakistan-has-other-options-pm-imran-khans-aide-tells-us-2340633.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos