Why Africans must become more Machiavellian

In a world where digital lynchers hunt in packs and anonymity unleashes the worst in people, to the point of forcing many frightened leaders to become followers, I would highly recommend those who bring us to read (or reread) Machiavelli. Among the long list of misused terms, the word Machiavellian tops this list, along with cynicism, the definition of which has completely changed from its original meaning (all wisdom and freedom).

Nicolas Machiavelli was an outstanding realistic and political thinker, and what he tells us in The prince deserves to be engraved on all the frontispieces of the presidential palaces: The fallen princes are those who, during the calm, did not care about the storm.

In other words, explains the philosopher Roger-Pol Droit, if the prince can only have one virtue, it should be the ability to know how to anticipate. When evil is foreseen from afar, which is a gift which is granted only to men possessing great sagacity, it is soon cured; but if, due to lack of light, we could not see it until it had struck all the eyes, then it is impossible to cure it. And there is nothing more to do.

How many of our leaders are able to spot the signs and act on them before the storm hits? I wish African leaders would become Machiavellian!

Without limits

Xi Jinping, Maos’ most powerful successor, draws inspiration not from the 16th-century Italian theorist but from a much older general and strategist, Sun Tzu, whose famous treatise The art of War teaches us to win without fighting.

Xis China is no longer that of Deng Xiaoping, the clever little helmsman who, at the end of the last century, quietly and pragmatically liberated the Chinese economy without provoking anyone. Xi exudes a self-confidence bordering on pride against a background of paranoia. Moreover, he is at the head of a nation that is both bright red and madly capitalist at the same time, a synthesis that the West thought impossible to achieve between these two seemingly incompatible ideologies.

Because China is still a communist nation.

Indeed, on July 1, it marked the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), in a climate of ideological orthodoxy and unbridled nationalism. These celebrations took place in all the capitals of the world, especially in Africa, and consisted of numerous ceremonies, conferences and commemorations led by zealous diplomats, the famous wolf warriors.

The message sent from Beijing to the whole continent on this occasion is the same for over 20 years.

Unlike the West, China has never been a colonizer, it has been dominated and humiliated for a century and a half by the very people who subjugated Africa. But thanks to the CCP, it was able to rise up and become the world power that it is today.

Despite this, he neither nurtures nor will nurture imperialist designs towards his southern brethren for the very simple reason that this kind of ambition is neither in the genes nor in the culture of the Chinese people. Especially since, as Xi repeats, China will forever be considered a developing country with Chinese characteristics.

This last precision is important. This means both that the Chinese model does not claim to be exportable unlike the Western model and that, in essence, Xi has few illusions about the image of his country, especially in Africa.

Despite the best efforts of Confucius Institutes and Mandarin schools that are spreading across the continent, Beijing’s leaders know that their soft power can never compete with the multifaceted cultural appeal of Western liberalism, especially among young people.

The article continues below Free download Get Your Free PDF: Top 200 Banks 2019 The race for transformation Fill out the form and download for free the highlights of the exclusive ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year by The Africa Reports. Get your free PDF by filling out the following form

All the more so since in addition to the grip of debt and the degraded image of Chinese companies, many of which do not respect environmental and social standards, African opinion is fully aware of the fact that the diplomacy of masks only partially succeeded in obscuring a vital piece of information: that the Covid-19 came from a market in Wuhan. China therefore does not aim to seduce, but rather to impress and captivate. And above all, it is becoming more and more influential on the world stage.

A recent American study estimated that Beijing exerts a decisive economic, and therefore diplomatic, influence over around 80 countries. Among them, a majority of African states, which systematically align themselves with China’s position in all international forums as soon as sensitive issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are brought up.

There will be no external limits to Chinese power in the 21st century, writes Hubert Vdrine in his enlightening Lovers Dictionary of Gopolitics (published in May by Plon / Fayard), just as there are no limits to the presidential terms of the Xis.

Anti-Western rhetoric

Vladimir Putin also has time on his side at least until 2036. The head of the Kremlin is spreading the same anti-Western rhetoric that has been fueled by the same feeling of humiliation in this affair, the disintegration of the USSR as as master of the Forbidden City of Zhongnanhai.

Europe and the United States have made the same error in judgment with regard to Russia as they have with regard to China. They believed that its integration into the world capitalist economy would result in normalized relations and democratization, according to the criteria they had defined. They were also convinced that the pro-European current in Moscow would win out over the nationalist Slavophile current and that the new Russia would passively accept to lose Ukraine and the reinforced presence of Natos on its borders.

In the short or medium term, this ongoing rapprochement, this quasi-alliance between these two neighboring empires, formerly enemies within the socialist camp, will have disastrous consequences for Africa.

Xi and Putin face the same adversary, the West, with different weapons. The Chinese have their economy and the Russians have their security operations and their ideology. If these two powers unite to form a coordinated African policy, it will be bad news for the continent.

Due to the lack of financial means and expertise of its companies (outside the mining and energy sectors), the Russian offensive on the continent is both low-cost and carefully targeted, and is led by diplomats familiar with the techniques of the SVR, the foreign intelligence service.

Its purely security aspect is now well known, but its deployment in the field of media influence and cyber warfare to gain public opinion is less so, because it is much more insidious. From CAR to Senegal, via Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin and Cameroon, Moscow often creates and funds television series, websites and influencers who claim to be nationalists, Pan-Africanists and share a common hatred. of France and its role on the continent.

useful idiots

Social networks have their stars, who have tens of thousands of followers. They are the Swiss-Cameroonian Nathalie Yamb, the Franco-Beninese Kemi Seba and the Cameroonians Banda Kani and Paul Ella. Their models are Sankara, Lumumba, Kadhafi, Rawlings, Gbagbo and, since his last anti-French outbursts, the Senegalese Ousmane Sonko.

African heads of state in difficulty with Paris such as Faustin-Archange Touadra, Paul Biya, Alpha Cond, Teodoro Obiang Nguema and Assimi Gota are particularly cared for on these endless deliberately conspiratorial programs during which outrage rubs shoulders with fake news and where The tastes of Emmanuel Macron, Alassane Ouattara and Macky Sall are vilified.

Recently, a debate took place on the Cameroonian channel DBSTV around a particular question: what will happen if Africa is at the heart of a great French plot in 2023?

The idea that Frances’ Orion mega military exercise, which billionaire Baba Danpullos says is slated to take place in the first half of this year, is in any way linked to plans to invade Africa is total nonsense. However, it does not matter as such theories attract the public and are shared on social media, even by some within presidential palaces.

Of course, it is highly unlikely that these cyber activists have published criticism directed at the African goals of Putin, Xi or Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But calling them mere useful idiots from Moscow, Beijing and Ankara, as some French chancelleries have done on the continent, is only partially correct. Their speech, tinged with bitterness and sometimes hatred towards the former colonizer, captures the frustrations felt by many Africans in the French-speaking world.

In their eyes, France today is the same as that of 1960 which, in the cruel words of Pierre Messmer, granted independence to those who asked for it the least after eliminating those who asked for it the most. He has simply changed his mask and barely his method so that he can maintain his influence, which they deem predatory.

Community of values ​​is a myth

But aren’t the Chinese and the Russians also greedy?

Without a doubt. But at least they do not pretend to impose their navel-gazing models of governance, their judicial unilateralism, their international criminal court and their variable human rights record, as the most authoritarian governments and anti-Western activists repeat in unison. unbridled in paradoxical confusion. of judgment and interest.

It is time to realize that the inescapable community of values, of which the West is the natural and legitimate guardian, is a myth and that people will continue to hold different opinions and beliefs despite the miracle of standardization and generalization of digital.

As the first French president born after African independence, Macron does not think it is his duty to atone for the burden of the white man, but rather to wipe the slate of his country’s colonial past in the name of historical lucidity.

The problem is that Africa’s memory does not coincide with its own in many areas and that history on the continent remains a vortex from which to draw ammunition for the battles and controversies of today and tomorrow.

The Russians and more subtly the Chinese have understood this perfectly, to the detriment of a French African policy which lacks Machiavellianism (in the best sense of the term).