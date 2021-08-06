Australian Trade Envoy Tony Abbott meets Prime Minister Modi, bilateral trade relations on the agenda | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Special Envoy for Trade Tony Abbott on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation to help both sides address challenges arising from the Covid pandemic -19. The former Australian Prime Minister will visit the country from August 2 to 6 as Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ special envoy for trade with India. Abbott is expected to focus on relaunching negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which have stalled for more than five years. The Foreign Office said Modi and Abbott discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation to realize the full potential of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, which was forged at a virtual summit in June of last year. They stressed that enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia would help the two countries better address the economic challenges emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, and also help them realize their shared vision of an Indo region. -peaceful stable, secure and prosperous, the ministry said in a statement. Modi also spoke of the meteoric growth of bilateral ties in recent times and reiterated his desire to welcome Morrison to India as soon as conditions permit. Abbott meets with Indian ministers, business leaders and think tanks during his visit to advance economic ties. During last year’s virtual summit, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, in which the two countries pledged to encourage the expansion of trade and investment flows and to resume negotiations for the ECSC. India and Australia held nine rounds of negotiations on the ECSC between May 2011 and September 2015. India and Australia also took their Foreign Affairs and Defense 2 + 2 dialogue to ministerial level during the virtual summit and signed seven agreements focusing on critical areas such as defense and rare earth minerals, including the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement which will facilitate reciprocal access to military logistics, allow more complex military exercises and improve interoperability between the armed forces of both parties.

