Trump-appointed Inspector General blames FEMA, not task force for PPE chaos





WASHINGTON Inspector General has found data management issues hampering the distribution of personal protective equipment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a draft report that will be soon published obtained by NBC News.

Home Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari’s report, appointed by former President Donald Trump, blames the main national disaster response agency, rather than at the feet of task force officials on the White House coronavirus who ultimately had the authority for the acquisition. and the allocation of resources.

“The scale of the global event revealed weaknesses in FEMA’s resource request system and allocation processes. Specifically, WebEOC, the system FEMA uses to process requests for PPE resources. and ventilator, contained unreliable data to inform allocation decisions and ensure claims were processed accurately, ”the Cuffari report says. . “Additionally, although FEMA developed a process to allocate the limited supply of ventilators, it did not have a similar process for PPE. “

But as NBC News reported in a series of articles last year, senior officials of the coronavirus task force, often working under the direction of then-senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and then Vice President Mike Pence systematically bypassed FEMA’s decision-making process to award ventilators, PPE, and government contracts with favored states and companies.

The Inspector General has jurisdiction over FEMA but not over the White House. Yet the report alludes to the difficulty of career agency officials explaining decisions made by those appointed by the president to the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services and FEMA. These officials worked through a unified coordination group that could upset the agency’s recommendations.

“UCG officials took into account various factors such as the number of cases, the number of vulnerable populations and knowledge of a location’s medical infrastructure,” according to the report. “FEMA officials were unable to provide additional information on how each factor was assessed or the weight given to each factor when making a final decision.”

The report is silent on political factors such as Trump’s efforts to reward allies and punish adversaries who, according to sources familiar with the process, played a significant role in decision-making.

“There is a lot of politics involved,” said a person familiar with the decisions in April 2020. “Senior executives at [Capitol] Hill can call up and say “ship 500 fans” and 500 fans come out. “

At the time, a White House spokesman called the allegations of political interference “outrageous.”

The report notes that states and private entities requesting FEMA assistance were often left in the dark about how decisions were made and the agency was unable to accurately track requests.

“FEMA can improve its current and future pandemic response operations by documenting and communicating its decision-making process for the allocation of essential medical supplies and resources,” the report said. “Without such documentation, FEMA will continue to face allegations from stakeholders that decisions on the allocation of PPE are inconsistent and lack transparency.”

More specifically, the Inspector General makes three recommendations.

First, FEMA officials are improving the reliability of their data by “developing internal controls for WebEOC to prevent incomplete, inaccurate, and duplicate information from being entered into the system” and to ensure that users receive an update. better training.

Second, the Inspector General writes that FEMA should formally document how decisions are made for the allocation of resources for “essential life-saving supplies and equipment”.

Finally, FEMA should better define its role and that of the Department of Health and Human Services, when agencies are forced to respond to a pandemic, the report said.

The version of the report obtained by NBC News, watermarked with the word “draft” on every page and considered “for official use only,” does not include FEMA’s response to the Inspector General’s findings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/trump-appointed-ig-blames-fema-not-task-force-ppe-chaos-n1276112

