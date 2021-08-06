Impact of Brexit on fishing: Boris Johnson urged to “stem the bleeding” of foreign workers in the sector





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to 'stem the bleeding' of foreign workers in the fishing industry following Brexit by fisheries executives in Scotland (Photo: Stefan Rousseau). Boris Johnson, along with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Scottish Office Minister David Duguid and Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross, met with heads of a number of fishing organizations on Thursday. Scottish Seafood Association Managing Director Jimmy Buchan has urged the Prime Minister on the number of employees lost to the industry as a result of Brexit, which has dramatically reduced the number of seasonal workers in Scotland and has had a impact on the seafood sector. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Mr Buchan said: "I asked for assurances that the government would work closely with us to resolve the severe labor shortage. "He agreed that a campaign was needed to encourage young people to enter the industry and on the need for direct action to stem the bleeding of overseas workers that has occurred since January 1 . " Mr Buchan was also among industry leaders to tell the Prime Minister that the Brexit deal "fell short of expectations". The sector experienced delays in exporting goods when bureaucracy imposed by the agreement caused slowdowns in Dover. The deal also allowed EU fishermen to enter UK waters until 2026. Read more Boris Johnson has called it rude to have hailed the closure of the Thatcher coal mines as helping … Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, said the Prime Minister has a duty to support the sector by the time EU fishermen's access expires. "The Prime Minister has spoken previously of a fish El Dorado from 2026, but we are looking for a commitment from him to provide much better opportunities for the Scottish fleet in the meantime as well as in the longer term", she declared. "In the short term it will be a matter of survival for the industry, but we want to thrive and to make sure we can rebuild this industry we need to start planning now." The Prime Minister and the Secretary of Business visited an offshore wind farm in the North Sea after the Fraserburgh meeting, where Ms Macdonald raised the issue of offshore renewables. "More renewable energy is clearly vital in the fight against climate change, but we also have to recognize that fish is a healthy protein food with a very low carbon footprint compared to all other animal sources and many plant sources. "she said. "In addition to the lack of fishing opportunities, the industry is facing spatial compression as offshore wind grows. "The wind blows in many more places than the fish swim there, and for both sectors to thrive, decisions must be made that allow us to coexist successfully." A Defra spokesperson said: 'We are committed to supporting the UK fishing fleet and leveling the industry and coastal communities across the UK. "The UK and the EU have entered into a historic Fisheries Framework Agreement which reflects the UK's new status as an independent coastal state and works to protect and promote the rights of fishermen across the UK. United. "We've pledged $ 23million to support fishing businesses in Scotland and across the UK – and a further $ 100million has been dedicated to rejuvenating the industry and coastal communities for the longer term. "We will continue to work closely with industry to help them access the workforce they need.

