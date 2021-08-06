Mary Trump says Trump dismissed concerns over father’s funeral





Mary Trump wrote that Donald Trump’s use of the phrase “this is what it is” to rule out deaths from COVID-19 brought back childhood memories. Mary, the daughter of Trump’s late brother Freddy, said her family used the phrase to minimize the suffering of others. She recounted how Trump used it when she raised concerns about her father’s funeral in 1981. Loading Something is loading.

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, wrote in her recently published book, “The Reckoning: Our nation’s trauma and find a way to heal”, that her uncle’s use of the phrase “c ‘ is what it is “to reject uprising Last year’s death toll from COVID-19 brought back a chilling childhood memory.

Mary, the daughter of the late brother of ex-President Fred Trump Jr., said her family often used the phrase to downplay the suffering of others.

“It was a popular phrase in my family, and hearing it gave me shivers,” she wrote. “Whenever my grandfather, aunt or uncle of mine said it, it was always with cruel indifference to someone else in despair.”

She wrote that her uncle used the phrase to allay concerns that their family had not followed her father’s burial plan after his death in 1981 from a heart attack caused by alcoholism. Marie was 16 at the time.

Donald told me at my grandparents’ house in Queens when I asked him why my grandfather insisted that my father’s ashes be buried in the family plot instead of being scattered in the garden. off the Montauk coast, just like he wanted, “she wrote, adding that her uncle replied,” ‘That’s what it is, honeybunch.’ ”

The ex-president sadly downplayed the growing number of coronavirus deaths in an interview last August, when nearly 156,000 people in the United States had died from COVID-19 and more than 1,000 were dying every day.

“They are dying, that’s right. And that’s what it is,” Trump told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can, it’s under control as much as we can control it.”

In her 2020 revealing memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” Mary wrote that no family member accompanied her father to the hospital overnight. of his death. In her new book, she compared her father’s lonely death to the many people who have died from COVID-19 without loved ones by their side, as hospitals limited entry to non-patients.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/mary-trump-says-trump-dismissed-concerns-about-her-fathers-burial-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos