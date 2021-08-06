Politics
Health ministry urged to speed up vaccine distribution across Indonesia
Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Health has been urged to speed up vaccine distribution across Indonesia given the recent increase in the death toll from COVID-19 in the country.
“We have carried out several free vaccination campaigns, in coordination with certain institutions. The Ministry of Health must act quickly. (We are) in a critical situation. The key is to speed up the distribution of vaccines to many areas, ”said Hamdan Zoelva, chairman of the Muslim group Syarikat Islam, said Thursday in Jakarta.
In recent days, Indonesia has broken the record to become one of the countries with high death toll from COVID-19, he said.
According to the information on the site www.worldmeters.info, 1,598 people died from COVID-19 in Indonesia on August 3, 2021. This figure was higher than the United States, which has recorded the highest number of cases in the world. While the United States recorded 516 deaths, 561 people died in India on the same day.
Expressing concern, Zoelva said several areas of COVID-19 red zones in Indonesia had not received their vaccine allocation, particularly Java and Madura.
“Later, the distribution outside the Java and Bali regions must be carried out immediately. Collective immunity as referred to by President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) will only occur when it is carried out simultaneously and completely,” he said. he declared.
Alifudin, a member of Committee IX of the House of Representatives, also urged the Ministry of Health to immediately remedy the unavailability of vaccine stocks in some regions.
He said he had received complaints and reports from some regions about the lack of vaccine stocks.
“Do not focus only on the island of Java, or let the central government accumulate sufficient stock. The regions must also carry out the vaccination,” Alifudin stressed.
Related news: Ministry of Health ensuring vaccine stocks meet regional demand
According to Bhima Yudhistira of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies, only 7.7 percent of Indonesia’s population has been vaccinated. To achieve collective immunity, at least 185 million people must be vaccinated, he added.
Yudhistira said the distribution of vaccines is a serious problem, which can only be solved by the Ministry of Health.
“The president has already said that there are still so many imported vaccines, and people have a strong desire to be vaccinated. (You can) see the gathering of people who want to be vaccinated in certain places,” a- he points out.
He warned that economic growth would be slowed if, due to lack of vaccine stocks, immunization programs were to be postponed in some areas.
Data from the Ministry of Health showed that the majority of Indonesian COVID-19 patients who succumbed to the infection had either not been vaccinated or were less prone to it.
“According to data from the Ministry of Health, 90 percent of COVID-19 patients (in Indonesia) died because they did not want or had not received a vaccine,” said the Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir in a written statement Wednesday (July). 7, 2021).
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 99.5% of people who died from COVID-19 in the past six months had not been vaccinated.
At a White House press conference in early July this year, CDC’s Dr Rochelle Walensky said every death caused by COVID-19 could have been prevented with vaccination.
Related News: President Orders Immediate Use Of Remaining Vaccine Stocks
Sources
2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/182450/health-ministry-urged-to-hasten-vaccine-distribution-across-indonesia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]