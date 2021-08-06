Health ministry urged to speed up vaccine distribution across Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Health has been urged to speed up vaccine distribution across Indonesia given the recent increase in the death toll from COVID-19 in the country.

“We have carried out several free vaccination campaigns, in coordination with certain institutions. The Ministry of Health must act quickly. (We are) in a critical situation. The key is to speed up the distribution of vaccines to many areas, ”said Hamdan Zoelva, chairman of the Muslim group Syarikat Islam, said Thursday in Jakarta.

In recent days, Indonesia has broken the record to become one of the countries with high death toll from COVID-19, he said.

According to the information on the site www.worldmeters.info, 1,598 people died from COVID-19 in Indonesia on August 3, 2021. This figure was higher than the United States, which has recorded the highest number of cases in the world. While the United States recorded 516 deaths, 561 people died in India on the same day.

Expressing concern, Zoelva said several areas of COVID-19 red zones in Indonesia had not received their vaccine allocation, particularly Java and Madura.

“Later, the distribution outside the Java and Bali regions must be carried out immediately. Collective immunity as referred to by President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) will only occur when it is carried out simultaneously and completely,” he said. he declared.

Alifudin, a member of Committee IX of the House of Representatives, also urged the Ministry of Health to immediately remedy the unavailability of vaccine stocks in some regions.

He said he had received complaints and reports from some regions about the lack of vaccine stocks.

“Do not focus only on the island of Java, or let the central government accumulate sufficient stock. The regions must also carry out the vaccination,” Alifudin stressed.

Related news: Ministry of Health ensuring vaccine stocks meet regional demand

According to Bhima Yudhistira of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies, only 7.7 percent of Indonesia’s population has been vaccinated. To achieve collective immunity, at least 185 million people must be vaccinated, he added.

Yudhistira said the distribution of vaccines is a serious problem, which can only be solved by the Ministry of Health.

“The president has already said that there are still so many imported vaccines, and people have a strong desire to be vaccinated. (You can) see the gathering of people who want to be vaccinated in certain places,” a- he points out.

He warned that economic growth would be slowed if, due to lack of vaccine stocks, immunization programs were to be postponed in some areas.

Data from the Ministry of Health showed that the majority of Indonesian COVID-19 patients who succumbed to the infection had either not been vaccinated or were less prone to it.

“According to data from the Ministry of Health, 90 percent of COVID-19 patients (in Indonesia) died because they did not want or had not received a vaccine,” said the Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir in a written statement Wednesday (July). 7, 2021).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 99.5% of people who died from COVID-19 in the past six months had not been vaccinated.

At a White House press conference in early July this year, CDC’s Dr Rochelle Walensky said every death caused by COVID-19 could have been prevented with vaccination.

Related News: President Orders Immediate Use Of Remaining Vaccine Stocks