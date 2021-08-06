PM Modi praises every player on the men’s hockey team, says August 5 will be one of the most memorable days









ANI |

Updated: 05 Aug 2021 21:05 IS

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that August 5, 2021 will be one of the most memorable days for all hockey and sports fans after the Indian men’s hockey team put an end to his 41-year drought at the Olympics on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi praised every player on the hockey team after the team won the bronze medal at the mega sporting event.

The Indian men’s hockey team played with their heart and soul to bring joy to the country on Thursday as they made history with a fantastic 5-4 win over Germany in the medal play-off bronze medal on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.

“Hockey holds a special place in the hearts and minds of every Indian. For every hockey fan and sports enthusiast, August 5, 2021 will be one of the most memorable days,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In the game against Germany, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made some exceptional saves in the dying seconds of the crucial game.

The prime minister congratulated Sreejesh on his “spectacular performance” and said his saves played an important role in securing the medal.

“Spectacular performances throughout the tournament and even in the dying seconds. Bravo @ 16Sreejesh! Your saves played an important role in securing the medal for India. Congratulations and best wishes to you,” said Modi in a tweet.

He praised hockey team captain Manpreet Singh for his leadership skills.

“His 3rd Olympics and a medal he has been waiting for for years… Throughout the Games he led head-on, including during the critical moments of matches. India is proud of @ manpreetpawar07’s leadership. A delighted nation thanks him for being the backbone of the team, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

During the match, it was Simranjeet Singh (17 ‘, 34’), Hardik Singh (27 ‘), Harmanpreet Singh (29’), Rupinder Pal Singh (31 ‘) who scored for India.

Prime Minister Modi said Harmanpreet put Indian hockey in the center of everyone’s attention with the “crucial goal”.

“We enjoyed your overkill game @ 13harmanpreet! With those crucial goals you scored, you really got everyone’s attention to Indian hockey. Awesome performance! Proud of you, ”Modi said.

Hailing Rupinder Pal Singh, Prime Minister Modi said his world-class penalty corner specialist skills helped the team to a “valuable medal”.

He applauded Hardik Singh’s efforts and said he stood out as a brilliant hockey player.

“Passionate about sports and fitness … this is Hardik Singh for you. He put in immense effort and distinguished himself as a brilliant hockey player. Thank you Hardik, for all your hard work and above all for a critical goal in a crucial game! “

Prime Minister Modi said Birendra Lakra’s defense is “unbreakable” and that at every step he has demonstrated his experience in the game and helped the team win.

“Birendra Lakra’s defense is impassable. His game is a pleasure to watch! At every step, he has demonstrated his experience in the game and helped the team win. We are proud of him!” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that Gurjant Singh’s “exceptional skills on the pitch” inspire young people to excel in sport.

“Forward Gurjant Singh’s exceptional skills on the pitch and his determination inspire every youngster to excel in the sport. His contribution to the team and to Indian Hockey is indelible. Best wishes to him for his future endeavors, ”said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Manpreet and coach Graham Reid and said the hard work they had put in over the months had finally paid off. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/hockey/pm-modi-lauds-every-player-of-mens-hockey-team-says-aug-5-will-remain-one-of-most-memorable-days20210805210434/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos