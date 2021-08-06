In India, Hindu support for Modis BJP varies by region, beliefs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the political victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 23, 2019, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Atul Loke / Getty Images)

India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is sometimes said prioritize Hindu interests. Hindus were the religious group most likely to say they voted for the BJP in the country’s last parliamentary elections, but there are big differences in how Hindus in different regions voted, according to one recent Pew Research Center survey nearly 30,000 Indian adults. These regional political differences are linked to Hindu attitudes on a range of issues, including language, diet and religious observance.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to explore nuances of Hindu support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party. It is based on the June 2021 report Religion in India: tolerance and segregation, the most comprehensive and in-depth exploration of Indian public opinion to date. For this report, we have completed 29,999 face-to-face interviews in 17 languages with adults aged 18 and over living in 26 Indian states and three Union Territories. The sample included interviews with 22,975 Hindus, 3,336 Muslims, 1,782 Sikhs, 1,011 Christians, 719 Buddhists and 109 Jains. Another 67 respondents belong to other religions or have no religious affiliation. Interviews for this nationally representative survey were conducted from November 17, 2019 to March 23, 2020. Respondents were selected using a probability sampling design that would allow a robust analysis of all major religious groups in India, as well as all major regional areas. Six groups were targeted for oversampling as part of the survey design: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and those living in the Northeast region. The data has been weighted to account for the different probabilities of selection among respondents and to align with the demographic benchmarks of the Indian adult population from the 2011 census. here is the questions used for this report, along with the responses, and its methodology.

In 2019, around half of Hindu voters (49%) supported the BJP, giving the party a majority in the lower house of parliament Lok Sabha Indias and allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a second term to run the country.

Among Hindus, the BJP received some of its highest voting shares in the northern (68%) and central (65%) regions of the country, which include the Indian capital, Delhi, and its most populous state. , Uttar Pradesh. By comparison, 46% of Hindu voters in the East and only 19% in the South say they voted for the BJP, according to the Centers survey.

In the South, a significant share of Hindu voters (20%) rather say they support the Indian National Congress (INC), which has ruled the country for most of the years since its independence. Regional parties, including the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, also received large voting shares among southern Hindus (both 11%). Southern states tend to have higher per capita income and have experienced faster economic growth than most northern and central states.

The differences in voting patterns between southern Hindus and those living in the northern and central regions are part of wider regional differences among Hindus in India. For example, Hindu nationalist sentiments seem less present in the South. Nationally, 64% of Hindus in India say being a Hindu is very important to be truly Indian. But while this share reaches 83% in the Center region, it falls to 42% in the South.

A closely related feeling is the importance of the Hindi language for national identity: the majority of Hindus in the central (87%) and northern (71%) regions say speaking Hindi is very important to be truly Indian. , while only 27% of southern Hindus say this. Of the dozens of commonly spoken Indian languages, Hindi is the most widespread. However, while it is often spoken in the north and center of the country, it is far less frequent in the south.

Opinions on the connection between the Hindu religion, the Hindi language and Indian identity are strongly correlated with support for the BJP, a party that supported the creation Hindi the national language and enacted laws (such as restrict the slaughter of cows) which are considered favorable to Hindus.

Indeed, attitudes towards the slaughter of cows and the consumption of beef mark another division between the South and other regions of the country. Many Hindus regard cows as sacred animals, but opinions are divided as to whether eating beef disqualifies a person from being a Hindu. Most Hindus in the northern and central regions (83% each) say that someone who eats beef cannot be a Hindu, compared to half of Hindus in the south. And attitudes towards beef and Hindu identity correlate with support for the BJP: Hindus who say they voted for the BJP are more likely than other Hindu voters to say that someone who eats beef cannot be Hindu (77% vs. 66%).

Southern Hindus also differ in their religious practice. For example, while 92% of Hindus in the central region say that religion is very important in their life, the share is significantly lower among Hindus in the south (68%). More religious Hindus tend to support the country’s ruling party: about half of Hindus who say religion is very important in their lives (52%) voted for the BJP in 2019, compared to about a third of Hindus ( 32%) who say that religion is less important in their life.

Views on the BJP also differ along other religious lines in India. Among the minority religions analyzed in the Centers report, the Jains appear to be the only group that strongly adheres to the BJP. Although the survey does not include enough Jain voters to indicate how they voted in the 2019 election, 70% of Jains said in a separate question that they felt closest to the BJP, that they whether or not they voted in the last elections. Meanwhile, other religious groups have shown less support for the ruling party: less than a third of Buddhists (29%), Muslims (19%), Sikhs (19%) and Christians (10% ) claim to have voted for the BJP in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Many voters of minority religions have chosen to vote for parties other than the BJP or the INC. For example, 14% of Buddhists say they voted for the Bahujan Samaj Festival (BSP), a national party focused primarily on the welfare of lower castes and minority religions; 89% of Buddhists are members of Scheduled casts. Support for regional parties is also linked to religion. For example, 16% of Sikhs say they voted for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2019. SAD is a regional party representing the interests of the Punjab; According to the most recent national census, carried out in 2011, 77% of Indian Sikhs live in the Punjab.

Note: here is the questions used for this report, along with the responses, and its methodology.