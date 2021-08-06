Politics
PMs comment on Thatcher pit closures condemned by Sturgeon and Starmer
Boris Johnson has been criticized by Nicola Sturgeon and Sir Keir Starmer after saying Margaret Thatcher gave the UK a head start in the fight against climate change by closing coal mines across the UK.
The Scottish Prime Minister said the comments were rude and deeply insensitive, while Sir Keir said they showed the Prime Minister was out of touch with the workers.
Mr Johnson made the comments towards the end of a two-day trip north of the border.
He was asked if he would set a deadline to end fossil fuel mining as he visited a giant wind farm off the coast of Scotland.
The prime minister hailed existing measures to switch to greener forms of energy, saying that as a child 70% to 80% of all electricity was produced by coal, with the figure dropping to 40% by the time he became mayor of London.
Since then, it’s gone down to 1%, or sometimes less, he said.
Mr Johnson said: Look at what we have already done. We have moved away from coal in my lifetime.
Thanks to Margaret Thatcher, who closed so many coal mines across the country, we got off to a good start and are now moving away from coal quickly.
Writing on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon condemned the comments.
She said: Lives and communities in Scotland were completely devastated by Thatcher’s destruction of the coal industry (which had nothing to do with any concern she had for the planet).
To treat this as something to be laughed at is rude and deeply insensitive to this reality.
Sir Keir tweeted: Boris Johnson’s shameful praise for Margaret Thatcher’s closure of coal mines, laughingly sweeping aside the devastating impact on those communities, shows just how out of touch he is with workers.
Labor leader in Scotland Anas Sarwar said the remarks were just another example of why the Tories are a disaster and the biggest threat to the union.
Party energy spokeswoman in Holyrood Monica Lennon slammed the Prime Minister for laughing at the Thatchers pit closures that have decimated our mining communities.
MSP Labor colleague Neil Bibby said: Trying to turn one of the most divisive and destructive periods in British history into a retrospective victory for the environment is deeply offensive to the people and communities who have faced challenges. considerable hardship and misery.
SNP Midlothian MP Owen Thompson also condemned the Prime Minister.
He said: The Thatcher years may have been a good time for Johnson, who was busy partying in the elite Bullingdon Club, but in the real world Thatcher devastated communities across Scotland.
Scottish Greens MP for central Scotland, Gillian Mackay, said: Thatcher’s decimation of the coal industry had absolutely nothing to do with environmentalism and everything to do with his despicable anti-union ideology.
Communities across Scotland have been decimated by these cruel and vindictive policies that have destroyed the industry and left workers dry.
It’s no surprise that Boris Johnson is praising Thatcher, but we need to make sure his government doesn’t repeat his actions as Scotland begins to shift from oil and gas to our renewable energy future.
The Scottish Greens will not allow the Conservatives to repeat the mistakes of the past. We will fight for a just transition for workers who see their jobs guaranteed in the sustainable industries of the future.
