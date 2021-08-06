China’s efforts to turn around Xinjiang’s economy could stifle it

VS HINESE OFFICIALS used to insist that social harmony in Xinjiang could only be achieved by developing the economy of the far western regions. But in 2014, the government began to argue that for economic development to occur, stability was necessary first. This small change in wording heralded the fiercest storm.

Authorities have long been troubled by occasional violence involving Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group that makes up more than 40 percent of Xinjiang’s population of 26 million. Over the past five years, China has demolished thousands of mosques in Xinjiang, thrown a million of its residents into re-education camps, placed the rest under high-tech surveillance, and severed their ties to the outside world. The government has ignored international criticism and Western economic sanctions against companies and officials held responsible for these abuses.

Buildings and roads around Xinjiang are now adorned with signs proclaiming the government wants long-term peace. He says there have been no terrorist incidents in Xinjiang since 2017, when he started rallying Uyghurs for the smallest manifestations of religious or ethnic loyalty, such as praying in a public place or wearing a beard. .

Now China is turning to the economy. This does not mean easing the repression. The highways remain dotted with checkpoints. Cameras rotate to follow passers-by. Detention camps appear to have transferred many detainees to regular prisons. But Xinjiang is also launching industrial zones, pumping money into infrastructure and building new cities.

Already, Chinese officials are boasting of success. In July, Chinese diplomats in A held a video conference in which they insisted on the prosperity of Xinjiang, contrary to the slander of the Western media. At the end of last year, Xi Jinping, president of China, said that Xinjiang had made unprecedented achievements in developing its economy and improving people’s lives. The reality is much darker.

Xinjiang’s economy can be divided into two halves. Much of its wealth and importance to China comes from its abundant energy reserves. The related industries of oil and gas extraction, power generation and chemicals account for more than half of industrial production in the region. As in other resource-rich parts of the world, they are relatively disconnected from society. They depend more on the capital of large state-owned enterprises than on labor and are concentrated in the sparsely populated north.

The other half of Xinjiang’s economy is more agrarian and informal, centered in the south, where most Uyghurs live. This is the half that the government is focusing on. Its efforts are based on three main axes: fostering industries that create a lot of jobs; reconfigure the economic ties of the zones with other parts of China and the world; and the promotion of tourism.

The government has long encouraged labor-intensive industries to locate in Xinjiang. Now he’s trying a lot harder. In his latest five-year plan for the region, finalized in June, he stressed the importance of basic manufacturing. He sees factories as the best source of stable and well-paid jobs.

Human rights groups see ulterior motives. Analysis of satellite images indicates factories are being built alongside many expanding prisons in the regions. Testimonies from detainees suggest that forced labor is common. Many of those released from re-education camps appear to be on indefinite probation, forced to work where they are assigned.

The government denies such allegations. He claims to have created jobs last year for about 2.7 million surplus workers in Xinjiang, many in textile factories. At present, textiles account for only about 2% of Xinjiang’s industrial output. This should start to increase soon. From Manas in the north to Bachu in the south, the government plans to increase production by building seven industrial parks, three industrial zones and a shopping center in Urumqi, the region’s capital. Employment in Xinjiang’s textile industry has grown from around 400,000 in 2017 to nearly one million today. The industry appeals to the government because it can be contained almost entirely within the region, from the cotton plantation (Xinjiang produces 20% of the world’s supply) to spinning and garment making.

About 25 km from Kashgar, the largest city in southern Xinjiang, trucks unload cotton bales at the gates of the factory in Dongchunxing, a state-owned fabric manufacturer that started production some time ago. barely four years old and now has 5,000 employees, mostly Uyghurs. At lunchtime, the scene resembles that of factories elsewhere in China. Workers in loose blue uniforms stroll, some crowding around a snack, others sprinting on electric motorcycles.

A five-minute drive away, however, is a more sinister sight: two police checkpoints restrict access to another textile park, run by the Akto County government in Kizilsu Prefecture, which borders Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Nearby is a cluster of dormitory-like buildings behind the high walls of what an Australian think tank has identified as a rehabilitation center. At a checkpoint, a Uyghur security guard sits at a table with two books on it: a short history of the Chinese Communist Party and a selection of quotes from Mao Zedong. This is the kind of material that China says will help heal rebellious Muslims from extremist tendencies.

One difficulty with China’s industrial plans in Xinjiang is that many in the West want nothing to do with them. In July, the US Senate passed a bill banning all goods from Xinjiang unless importers can prove they were not made with forced labor, a virtually impossible standard.

The second part of China’s strategy could help overcome this obstacle. This is to facilitate the movement of goods and labor in Xinjiang. Over the past five years, the local rail network has grown by 1,530 km, or 25%. Over the next five years, the region will build 15 civilian airports, bringing the total to 37. Ties with other countries are strengthening. Of the six trade corridors that make up the China Belt and Road Initiative, three pass through Xinjiang (see map). The dry ports of Khorgos and Alashan, both on the border with Kazakhstan, have become very busy. Exports from the Kashgar area, which plunged nearly 50% in 2018 at the height of re-education detentions, have stabilized over the past year. An official outside the Akto Textile Park dismisses a question about US sanctions. Our products are not for the West anyway. We sell to Pakistan and Kazakhstan, he says.

The third element, the promotion of tourism, could bring considerable benefits. Tourism revenues already amounted to a quarter of Xinjiang GDP before the pandemic. It also helps herald China’s success in enforcing stability. This year, around 200 million tourists are expected. By 2025, the government wants to double that number to 400 million, almost all from China.

From the Silk Road to the theme park

The message that Xinjiang is stable could also prompt more people of the Chinese ethnic majority, the Han, to settle in the south, thus diluting its Uyghur culture. The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a Han-dominated state conglomerate that functions as a state within a state, says it wants to encourage development to the south. the bingtuan, as is known, offers grants to migrants from outside Xinjiang. In Caohu, a village ruled by bingtuan south of Kashgar, a Han construction worker from Shaanxi province says he was given a house when he agreed to settle there permanently.

Two years ago, armored vehicles and paramilitary police were ubiquitous in Kashgar. Today the city looks less intimidating, but retains few reminders of Uyghur identity. The streets that once resounded with calls to prayer are lined with trinket stalls. In a mosque near the center, the room where worshipers washed has been transformed into a tourist toilet.

On highly organized trips, China has started bringing foreign diplomats to Xinjiang. When Shanghai-based consuls general from countries like Belarus, Cuba and Serbia visited in June, Kashgar looked more like a theme park than an ancient Silk Road town, with dressed Uighurs shiny clothes singing and dancing to welcome visitors. We have seen the government’s great effort to improve the lives of local people, the Singapore Consul General raved, according to Xinjiang Daily, a public newspaper.

Yet even in economic terms, the government’s story is not convincing. Cash is pouring into the region: Investments in factories, roads and other fixed assets grew 16% in 2020, more than five times faster than the national average. But Xinjiang’s economy grew only 3%, a weak result given these expenses.

Authorities can hope that Xinjiang will follow the model of coastal provinces such as Guangdong and Zhejiang, where the path to prosperity began with factories that produced cheap clothes and shoes. Yet the takeoff from the coast was led by private entrepreneurs and made possible by a relatively free labor market. Uyghur workers, even if they are not in labor camps, cannot easily change jobs, let alone move around China without being tracked down by the police.

Many of the biggest investors in Xinjiang are state-owned enterprises, driven not by profit but by political duty. In the past, Xinjiang had its own Uyghur business leaders. But officials saw them as a threat. Many have disappeared in prisons and re-education camps. Far from laying the foundations for growth, the pursuit of such stability is more likely to end in stagnation.