Varosha from Cyprus is Erdogan’s canary in the coal mine





On July 20, President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, unrecognized outside Turkey, announced the second phase of the reopening of the abandoned tourist district of Varosha in the city of Famagusta.

The resort, once one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, was abandoned after the Turkish invasion of 1974 as Greek Cypriots were forced to flee their homes to avoid a massacre at the hands of Turkish troops.

The following week, the first Friday prayers since 1974 were held in the Aga Bilal Mosque in Varosha, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself appearing virtually. It showed his curious ideological concoction of vengeful nationalism and fundamentalist Islamism, which together prescribe a simple policy: to reestablish the fallen Ottoman Empire and reclaim Turkey’s rightful place as the dominant power in Mediterranean Europe and the Middle East. He expressed his ideas very clearly, citing old Ottoman claims on the city of Mosul in Iraq, converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque and granting citizenship to Hamas terrorists. One has to wonder if there are any western values ​​or interests with which Turkey still aligns itself. They recruited fighters and commanders from Isis to wage war on their behalf in Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh / Artsakh. They remain locked in an intractable conflict with France, Italy, Greece and other supposed NATO allies over their aggression in the Mediterranean. They continue to bomb refugee camps in Iraq, while threatening a wave of refugee migration to Europe. Turkey’s actions in Varosha violent UN Security Council Resolution 550, who states that only the rightful owners of Varosha’s houses should be allowed to return. Their invasion was also found to violate the European Convention on Human Rights, with courts awarding € 90 million in damages, which Ankara refused to pay. Or now? Erdogan’s contempt for the liberal rules-based international order is well documented, but few seem to try to anticipate what will happen next. Varosha’s announcement took place on the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Northern Cyprus. In 2023, the Treaty of Lausanne, which delimits the borders of modern Turkey, celebrates its 100th anniversary. Erdogan has long criticized this treaty, lamenting: “is this a victory? They tried to make us believe that Lausanne was a victory. Those who sat at this table did not do the right thing by this treaty. Now we are suffering the consequences. ” A close associate of the president even claimed that the treaty expired in 2013 and no longer applies. The easiest way to judge a government is to look at two things: what it says and what it does. What they are saying is that the treaty fixing their territorial borders is unfair and that Turkey benefits from Ottoman claims to the lands of other countries. What they are doing is defying international law, deploying foreign terrorist legions to destabilize the region and intimidate their neighbors. Turkey is emblematic of a growing division in the Middle East, alongside Iran, between the nations that promote and export a dangerous form of political Islamism, and those determined to act as a bulwark against it, such as the United Arab Emirates, Israel and its new partners in the Abrahamic accords. If Turkey is to be contained within its present borders, we must avoid the path of least resistance, which only delays and exacerbates our problems. To truly grasp this nettle, the West must shift its alliances in favor of more reliable partners. Our Gulf friends provide a perfect example of allies the West can trust, having taken a leap of faith by signing the Abrahamic Accord. They offer much more commitment to our values ​​and regional stability. We must continue to support their commitment to be moderate, cooperative and trustworthy allies in the face of growing extremism and polarization in the region often fueled by Turkey. If the Treaty of Lausanne is to celebrate its 100th anniversary, time is running out for us to act. As Churchill pointed out: “A calmer is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping he will eat it last.” History looks gloomily at those who seek compromise with expansionist powers harboring extremist ideas. If Europe gives Cyprus to the crocodile, who honestly thinks it will be more than an entrance for the man who claims Mosul and Afrin, as well as much of the Mediterranean as his own?

