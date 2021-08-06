Why has China cracked down on its Ed-Tech industry? – The diplomat

Publicity

Chinese regulators have kept investors on their toes this year. Domestic fintech companies were among the first to be targeted by Beijing. Next come carpooling and food delivery. Now the giants of electronic technology have rounded out the range.

To understand the latest developments, it’s crucial to unbox the chronic love-hate relationship between Chinese parents and the tutoring industry in China, says Zak Dychtwald, founder of the consulting firm.Young China GroupThere is tremendous pressure on parents and kids to give their kids a head start and get them into the best school possible.

It all starts with the idea of ​​the Childhood Project, defined as the laser-focused will to move forward early in life, where being one step ahead can define a child’s competitiveness in the college market, the high school market, the college and professional market, the marriage and housing market, before coming full circle while their offspring undergo the same ritual.

Savvy business minds have jumped at the chance, creating alluring promises of miracle-quality boosters. Marketers have exploited parents’ guilt mentality for not giving their children the best chance they deserve with anxiety-provoking arguments. Scammers prey on low-income households with deceptive free trials and big discounts, which then lock families into expensive multi-year contracts.

On Chinese social media, where grievances against civil society are tightly controlled, signs of dissatisfaction have surfaced.

Monitoring of the emergence of neologisms,Chinese media projecthas identified a web of buzzwords in recent years reflecting this mentality. So-called Culture 996 describes the expectation of employees to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week. Chicken child (), a subtle dig into the concept of tiger mom, pokes fun at parents who push their children extremely hard to excel at all costs. The emergence of small joys () and a Buddha-like lifestyle () reflects the conscious choice of a more relaxed and hands-off approach to life, resulting from a broad sense of the desperation of involution ( ). This term refers to the meaningless mad rush in which one does not grow or progress but simply spins in place, becoming more and more exhausted in the process. Next is the ping () tang, or lying flat.

In April 2021, a short article by Baidu titled Lying Flat Is Justice appeared. The stress of life has been generated primarily by established thought patterns and by the older generation, the post says. The message resonated with so many people that it created an overnight sensation.

According to Zhang Taisu, professor at Yale Law School, Zhang Taisu, professor at Yale Law School, is the main source of anxiety in Chinese society. People in decision-making circles and intellectual circles understand this. If you see this, then the crackdown seems like a natural, long-awaited course correction.

Xiaobo L, an associate professor in the Department of Government at the University of Texas at Austin, said the new regulations aim to kill two birds with one stone. The Chinese central government has become increasingly suspicious of the role of private capital in the private education sector, or more broadly, the technology sector.

Yet, as with almost all policy changes, there are winners and losers. The entire private tutoring and test preparation industry has taken a fatal blow. Reports of large-scale layoffs in the sector have surfaced on Chinese social media. Small and medium-sized suppliers face an existential crisis, which should disappear within a year if the current policy persists.

Tempting proposals to reorient existing business models, including investing in extracurricular programs excluded from the new regulations, have been released.

I think it’s going to be very difficult for them. It’s like Ford can’t make the F-150 [truck] more. It is their core competitive product and 80 percent of their balance sheet that has been affected. said Dychtwald.

But all is not lost, argues Dychtwald. If there is ever an entrepreneurial group in the world that knows how to adapt, adopt and evolve with incredible speed, it is China. Chinese entrepreneurs, in many ways, are products of their ecosystem, where regulations can change on the fly, says Dychtwald.

The root of the problem is worsening social inequalities, and the privileged and wealthy will find other ways to maximize the benefits of their children’s education, such as hiring private tutors to teach at home, says Yingyi Ma. , professor of sociology at Syracuse University.

A string of banking thoughts indicates that Wall Street equity strategists are connecting the dots. Instead of following the rapidly changing economic landscape and profit projections, investors would be better placed to sell businesses that are seen to exacerbate inequalities, such as education and housing, and buy those aligned with the goals. Beijing’s long-term policies.

In a speech at the Communist Party Central School in January, Xi Jinping called on the government to proactively narrow the ever-widening income gap to improve people’s sense of empowerment, happiness and security. Reiterating the importance of common prosperity, Xi warned that this was not only an economic problem but also a major political problem.

This may sound like trite and obscure Communist jargon until one realizes that China has joined the club of capitalist countries with the most asymmetrical distribution of wealth. According toa new article by Thomas Piketty, Li Yang and Gabriel Zucman, the share of national income earned by the richest 10 percent of the Chinese population increased from 27 percent in 1978 to 41 percent in 2015, while the share earned by the bottom half of the population fell from 27 percent in 1978 percent to 15 percent.

The crackdown reflects Xi’s broader desire to bring China out of its golden age, as well as his preferred method of achieving it through command, argues Yuen Yuen Ang, associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

He sincerely wants a less corrupt and more egalitarian society. And he intends to make it throughorders. Have poverty? Order its eradication. Have corruption? Order its eradication. Have unequal access to education? Order its eradication, writes Ang.

While acknowledging that these commandments could be very popular among the lower classes, Ang cautions that no leader can cover up social problems.

Plus, when a government can electrocute an entire industry with the snap of a finger, investors have good reason to be alarmed. The series of regulatory crackdowns wiped out some $ 400 billion in the value of Chinese companies listed in the United States, sparking a fanatic run for exit last week.

[The authorities] spent much of the summer lashing out at private companies. There is a feeling that they want it all done at once, Zhang said.

Dexter Tiff Roberts, Principal Investigator at the Atlantic Councils Asia Security Initiative, writes ina report: While the importance of the private sector in the Chinese economy has not diminished, its status in the eyes of Chinese senior officials has undergone a real downgrade in recent years, and previous efforts to level the playing field are to the point of death.

Barry Naughton, a professor at the University of California at San Diego and one of the world’s top researchers on the Chinese economy, warns that the recent regulatory attacks are part of the grand initiative to increase government control.

What is the unifying feature of all these dramatic steps that the Chinese government has taken over the past two months? I think the answer is that Beijing has decided it has the capacity and wants to lead the economy even more actively than before, says Naughton.

Xi Jinping himself did not hesitate to want to contain the uncontrolled expansion of the education sector. Online education has been hijacked by capital, concludes Peoples Daily, the main spokesperson for the CCP.

If you look closely enough, the new round of strict regulations against China’s burgeoning private tutoring industry has long been on the official agenda. Yet, to many, Beijing’s most recent sudden movements resemble unpredictable outbursts of anger.

China’s volatile style of policymaking often leads to a policy oversight mechanism that oscillates between very lax and very harsh enforcement, says Angela Zhang, director of the Chinese Law Center at the University of Hong Kong, in a new oneitem.

This is a substantial shift in the attitude of the Chinese government, and I don’t think investors are overreacting, Naughton says.

When the Chinese stock market imploded in 2015, authorities struggled to stem the losses. This time, the Chinese government is acting as if it doesn’t care about the stock market crash, Naughton says.